Dispensaries with an ATM in Nevada, Missouri
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- MED & RECGreen Releaf Weed Dispensary Nevada10 dealsPickup1.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
This is the only dispensary in this area so people who live around here really don't have a choice unless they want to drive an hour away. When they first opened up rec use here, the flower was old and dry. At least what I was getting was that way. Fast forward to 2025 and everything seems fresh now, but I do tend to look for new additions to the menu and get those. I saw where some people were complaining about price, but I compared the same exact products with dispensaries in KC and the prices are exactly the same. It's been my experience here where most of the staff are very friendly. Maybe not all of them all the time, but everyone has their bad days, so I don't fault them on that. Overall, I'd give this dispensary 4 out of 5 stars. The reason for the missing star is they don't have as large of a selection as other bigger dispensaries. But aside from that, these guys are right on par with everywhere else I've been to as far as staff, price and atmosphere. I'm very glad they are there because if they weren't, everybody would be driving to Joplin or KC all the time.read full review
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - Mindenmines (Med/Rec)23 dealsPickup in under 30 mins29.3 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
All the staff are GREAT…the online ordering is super fast and you get alerts to your phone when ya order is filled and ready for pickup…so if ya haven’t been there yet and ya 420 friendly…swing by…GREAT inventory and easy and well informed kiosks on strains…potency…and effects…love this place…I’m there several times a week!!!!read full review
- MED & RECFlora Farms - Humansville5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins42.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
Great Folks and the best products. You really can't ask for a better experience. I purchased the Slurricane Growers Reserve last time. If you have aches or trouble sleeping this works great!! Take 4 hits,watch a movie and then soon enough you'll have a great night's sleep. Best Company and best products. We'll done Flora Farms well done!!read full review
- MED & RECFlora Farms - Joplin5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins55.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
I’m a concentrate girl with a HIGH tolerance. I was so happy that Sanna helped me. She’s VERY informed on concentrates and terms as well as how they work in the body for my pain specifically. I have inflammation and Crohn’s as well as endometriosis. She picked concentrates, dispos, and even introduced me to patches she thought would help too. She was friendly, informative, and knew exactly what I needed for my conditions. ASK FOR HER. And please tip them for their knowledge. Sanna answered all my questions and that’s really valuable when looking for the perfect product.read full review
- MED & RECGreenlight HarrisonvillePickup in under 30 mins57.0 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
What happens to the point system.??Haven't been able to accumulate for quite a few months now. Called to attention of several staff & one female employee said she hadn't been able to use hers for months also. PLEZ the old age crowd needs every bit of help we can get to deal with pain & sleeplessness.read full review
- MED & RECVerts – Joplin48.9 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
I had the pleasure of speaking with Abby last night. She really helped me out.I wanted to Try something different.\n Other than my usual GMO and triple burger. She was extremely knowledgeable, super friendly and very helpful. Consider myself lucky to have her answer. The phone. I absolutely love that kind of professionalism make you feel right at homeread full review
- MED & RECCODES - Raymore (Med/Rec)24 dealsPickup in under 30 mins67.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECEasy Mountain - Republic69.5 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - Springfield West (Med/Rec)25 dealsPickup in under 30 mins71.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECGreenlight Dispensary- StatelinePickup in under 30 mins73.3 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- MED & RECHippos Weed Dispensary SpringfieldPickup76.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Divides in two enclosed waiting lanes once you get in; walk-ins and online. A few of us newbies to the store unsure of the cadence. Surmise online got preference and i did. Instead of hand signals the shop should consider a speaker system or human directing traffic as I see that getting interesting in a big crowd. Solid selection and Alexandria was amazing & HOT AF!!!read full review
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