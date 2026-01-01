Dispensaries with an ATM in Pineville, Missouri
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- MEDThe Releaf Center - Bentonville15.4 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
Awesome experience! Long read, BUT please take the time. I couldn't have asked for a better first-time experience for ALL of this. For this being something that's typically "scary" for first time users, you won't have that experience here. A little about my AMAZING experience. When I arrived, I was welcomed by the "door checker." It was chilly out and my first time (One page questionnaire to best serve you) and the "door checker" done his best to quickly sign me in, ensuring I wouldn't get cold. Once signed in I was brought in and asked preference in product to try. Once decision was made, I was taken to the next employee for the next step in the process. I was lead through the process and informed about the different perks/benefits in each of the different product options, ensuring I was comfortable, and knew what I was looking at, before proceeding. Once I chose my products of choice, I was informed of total and given a free T-Shirt, coke-can cooly, and a 20% discount, JUST for being a first-time customer. Paid for products, the products were explained and how to navigate use, if wasn't familiar. Was informed the benefits of each thing that was in the product I purchased and the things it could help with. Was then given an information sheet with the different benefits of things in the products and pharmacist information, should I ever have any questions. Then, was handed my purchased products and walked to the door. There's so much concern, care, love, knowledge, & passion, in these employees & what they do, that it's impossible for it to go unnoticed. For example, the employee that helped me with my decision in product, based on my needs AND preferences, stepped out with me to ensure me that I wasn't alone in my journey and not to be ashamed. That there was no such thing as a dumb question. They were all there with knowledge of different levels and if one didn't know another would. They learn from the pharmacist regularly, in varies ways. Didn't rush me off. Let me talk as long as I wanted/needed. Definitely made sure I knew I was welcomed back anytime. Also informed me about the delivery service option, should I ever want/need to use it. Before the end (and many times during) they ensured me it was ok to ask questions if I had any. They made it a priority to share the opportunity of their knowledge becoming my knowledge if it were an interest, before leaving. **RARE**OCCASION** ---- > I was very pleased with too many things to name, so please know, THIS is the reason, why I left a review. **!!WOW!!** Thanks for the amazing experience and incredible amount of knowledge, for just my FIRST TIME. **!!This location is my location of choice!!**read full review
- MEDThe Source Cannabis - Arkansas21.3 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- MEDPrairie Rose Dispensary21.4 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
- MEDSmoky Dreams21.6 mi awayOpen until 11:59pm CT
Best dispo I've been to, and only one I use now, they are great,great products, and edibles like gummies, suckers, ice cream and cookies, then the flower and dab, wax, sugar, diamonds & sauce are wonderful, plus lots of disposable and carts to choose from.best lowest prices on everything, I've been to 90% of dispose in Missouri and Oklahoma and none of them have prices as good as Smokey dreams, and they were great before they stayed open 24/7 now they are absolutely awesome, so many folks love this place,read full review
- MED & RECFlora Farms - Joplin5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins31.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
I’m a concentrate girl with a HIGH tolerance. I was so happy that Sanna helped me. She’s VERY informed on concentrates and terms as well as how they work in the body for my pain specifically. I have inflammation and Crohn’s as well as endometriosis. She picked concentrates, dispos, and even introduced me to patches she thought would help too. She was friendly, informative, and knew exactly what I needed for my conditions. ASK FOR HER. And please tip them for their knowledge. Sanna answered all my questions and that’s really valuable when looking for the perfect product.read full review
- MEDThe Hill (Formerly Acanza)21 dealsPickup in under 30 mins35.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Is this the complaint section? There are two pick up lanes for online orders and both of them were occupied by customers who want to talk forever and get walked through the menu. I stood there for 15 minutes waiting for them to be finished with an order that they should already be finished with. Keep the online orders separated from these people who have questions. I order online because I’m in a hurry.read full review
- MEDCannatopia Grow Supply and DispensaryPickup in under 30 mins38.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
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