Best weed dispensaries in Elmo, Montana with authentic reviews
Results 1-30 of 1665
Sponsored Dispensaries
- MED & RECLionheart Cannabis - Kalispell4 dealsPickup32.9 mi awayPreorder until 9:30am MT
This place is fantastic, as are Patrick and Sarah! Walking in feels like a classic speakeasy, it's clean and beautiful. the staff are amazing kind people. Patrick is an old hat, and can help you narrow into whatever you need! Lastly, the quality is probably some of the best in the valley, at the very least top 2. stop in, say hi, let em know I sent ya!read full review
- MED & RECTamarack Cannabis - Kalispell3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins33.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
All Dispensary results
- MED & RECTomcat Cannabis2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins12.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
By far my favorite dispensary in Montana. Best selection of high quality product at affordable prices. The customer service is excellent, their deals and discounts add a bonus to almost every purchase, the prices listed are tax included so there’s no shock when you get your total and their loyalty rewards point system is killer. I’m originally from the area, but moved out of state, and I always make sure to stop here when I come home to visit. Screw 5… 10/10 stars! Tomcat 4 Life! ONLY criticism is they need more merchread full review
- MED & RECAlternative Releaf - PolsonPickup in under 30 mins14.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
I've been going to this dispensary for a few years now and I'm pretty much a daily customer. The customer service at alternative releaf is top notch as is the blue tag cannabis. This dispensary is always clean and the atmosphere is always upbeat and stress free. The bud tenders treat me awesome and are always respectful and helpful as well as knowledgeable on all products. Two thumbs up!read full review
- MED & RECElevated - Kalispell4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins26.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
I always really enjoy coming into the shop! You have amazing flower at AFFORDABLE prices! The best part is the manager, who is very passionate about her position and a PLEASURE to speak with! She made me feel good and we WORKED Together on an error! Not a lot of places care or even call ya back! I SINCERELY APPRECIATE YOU! Thanks guys keep up the good work!read full review
- MED & RECLast Best Place Cannabis (Taxes included in pricing)2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins27.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- RECPuffin Canna - Kalispell2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins28.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
Wow!!! Your product my friend is the real deal! It was my 1st time in your shop, I’m just blown away with the flower I purchased yesterday!! I will DEFINITELY be coming back into the shop! In fact I won’t purchase from anyone other than you guys, the quality is fantastic! Congratulations!!! You guys are on point!! Thanks for all you doread full review
- MED & RECCheech & Chong Dispensoria - Elmo0.1 mi awayClosed until 11am MT
ELMO! You guys are so lucky to have such an amazing team who focuses on quality, helping people find the correct products that work for you! The owner is the most loyal person you will find nowadays, he has this vibe that is unexplainable! truly amazing! It’s very rare quality you find in people still!! This dispensary and company will NOT let you down! I recommend at least trying it as I KNOW you won’t be disappointed! Thank you for all the hardworking and dedication it takes to run a successful company!read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.