Dispensaries with first responder discounts in Ewing Township, New Jersey
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- RECJersey MedsDeliveryPickup3.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
I recently visited Jersey Meds Cannabis Recreational Dispensary at 7 NJ-31, Pennington, NJ 08534, and had an exceptional experience, largely thanks to Sim. Her professionalism and extensive knowledge of the products made my visit both informative and enjoyable. Sim took the time to answer all my questions, offering clear and insightful recommendations that showcased her expertise. The welcoming atmosphere of the dispensary, combined with her outstanding service, reflects the high standards set by the family-owned business. I highly recommend Jersey Meds to anyone seeking a top-notch dispensary experience, and I look forward to returning!read full review
- RECGot Your Six Dispensary - Princeton1 dealDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins10.0 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- RECGarden State Natural GreenPickup11.1 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
100% Best Dispo In Jersey!! 1. The staff is super friendly and very knowledgeable. "The Bucket Man" at the front of the house was very welcoming and enjoyable to talk to. The two female budtenders in the back were awesome as well. The whole staff gave off amazing vibes and you could tell they really love what they do. 2. The product. Was. Exquisite. Absolutely fresh and the prices are phenomenal. The menu is pretty extensive and there is much to choose from. This is my new go to dispo. Absolutely!read full review
- RECDaylite CannabisPickup in under 30 mins25.9 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- RECGynsyng1 dealPickup in under 30 mins26.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
I love this place. The atmosphere is laid back and tons of stuff to explore. I have never been to a dispensary before And I was overwhelmed the first time I went through that door !!!!Everyone is always friendly and welcoming and will help you navigate through the many different options you have available to you. I really like the reading area. I could spend hours in there and drop a lot of $$$. Im there at least once a week. (For medical reasons)read full review
- RECPure Blossom2.1 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
I had an awesome first visit to Pure Blossom! Normally, I feel a bit uneasy walking into dispensaries, but this place is different. The atmosphere is incredibly welcoming, and the staff genuinely cares about helping you find what works for you. They guided me to exactly what I needed and I couldn’t resist picking up one of their cute stash bags. If you’re looking for a friendly and knowledgeable dispensary experience, you should definitely check them out!!read full review
- RECVoltaire19.6 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Voltaire is a smokers store, they have everything you need and some. The prices are fair but they have a 40% off on the entire store. Where else can you get an eighth for 20 bucks and the product is hitting. The girls are the best and very helpful. My girl is willow she is funny and has good customer service skills. Yeah as long as they continue to have sales like these and service you'll be here for a good minute.read full review
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