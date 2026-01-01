Best weed dispensaries in Ocean Township, New Jersey with authentic reviews
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- REC
3. Fresh Dispensary Eatontown LLC4.1 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Forget the nasty review below me. I happened to be in the store the same time as that gentleman and he was rude to the manager for no reason and escalated it to the point he was banned. All that nonsense aside, this is such a great place. I love the mood and that layout. Staff was exceptionally helpful, friendly and patient with me while I was deciding what to get. The best dispensary in the area by far and I can’t wait to return.read full review
- REC
4. Canopy CrossroadPickup in under 30 mins7.0 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
- REC
9. The Canna Bar2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins15.2 mi awayPreorder until 8am ET
From the moment you walk into Canna Bar, you can tell it's something special. The space is beautifully designed—modern, welcoming, and discreet—unlike anything else in the area. But the real magic is in the service and product selection. My budtenders Carlos was incredibly knowledgeable. Very large menu - will be back - also it smells great in that placeread full review
- REC
25. Budega NYCDeliveryPickup29.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
- MED & REC
26. Zen Leaf - Elizabeth (Med/Rec)13 dealsPickup29.7 mi awayPreorder until 8am ET
- REC
30. Earth and Ivy - LakehurstPickup in under 30 mins21.9 mi awayPreorder until 8am ET
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