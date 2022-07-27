Paterson, NJ weed dispensaries at a glance

Paterson, NJ is considered one of the early adopters of the cannabis industry in the Garden State. With the opening of RISE Dispensary in 2019, local patients with medical cannabis prescriptions had access to much-needed THC resources. As the third most populous city in New Jersey, Paterson welcomed RISE with open arms as the ninth medical dispensary in the state. Everything changed for the community on April 21, 2022, when the sale of recreational cannabis was permitted by New Jersey state law. The ushering in of adult-use cannabis and recreational dispensaries in Paterson was the subject of much controversy for the local city council, which tried to delay the sale of adult-use cannabis products. Their opposition was mainly due to tax revenue changes, arguing that the sale of adult-use products would limit the city’s income previously generated through medical sales. Unfortunately, issues regarding Paterson city council were not the only hurdle the community faced in its quest for cannabis freedoms. For example, despite passing a bill in 2010 that legalized the use of medical marijuana and medical dispensaries, New Jersey Governor Chris Christie spent the majority of his term fighting against progress in cannabis legislation. Fun dispensary fact: The Newark region, which includes Paterson, Elizabeth, and Jersey City, is home to the highest concentration of weed dispensaries in all of New Jersey. Because of Paterson’s proximity, it's not uncommon for cannabis consumers in Paterson to visit other cities within the region to try out new cannabis dispensaries or cannabis products.

Popular weed dispensaries in Paterson, NJ

Paterson, NJ is conveniently situated near weed dispensaries in neighboring cities that offer both adult-use and medical cannabis for purchase. While the New Jersey recreational cannabis industry is still in its infancy, there are a few key dispensaries making a name for themselves in the region. The most popular weed dispensaries near Paterson are: RISE Dispensary - Paterson

Ascend - Rochelle Park

RISE Dispensary - Bloomfield

What to expect from Paterson weed dispensaries

There are at least ten weed dispensaries in Paterson and the surrounding area that serve adult-use customers and medical patients. Since recreational dispensaries opened across the state on April 21, 2022, locals have enjoyed the benefits of legalized cannabis. Still, many people have unanswered questions about how dispensaries in Paterson work. That's why Leafly's dispensary experts put together the essential information you need to navigate Paterson’s unique dispensary landscape. Paterson, NJ weed dispensary hours Most cannabis dispensaries in Paterson and the surrounding area are open from 9am to 9pm. Dispensaries are allowed to operate seven days a week and are usually open on holidays and during special events. In Paterson, recreational dispensary shopping hours may differ from individual store hours, as certain times during the week are reserved for medical patients shopping for prescription medical cannabis products. Medical hours at RISE dispensary - Paterson are as follows: Monday 7:30pm-9:30pm

Tuesday-Saturday 7am-9am

Sunday 8am-10am Recreational dispensary shopping hours in Paterson are typically: Monday 9am-7pm

Tuesday-Saturday 9am-9pm

Sunday 10am-9pm You can verify the operating hours of your favorite Paterson area dispensary at any time using Leafly.com. Items to bring to a dispensary in Paterson, NJ To enter a recreational dispensary in Paterson, you must present a valid photo identification card, such as a driver's license, to verify you are at least 21 years old or older. Only medical marijuana patients with a valid medical marijuana card may enter a medical dispensary in Paterson. Weed shops in Paterson will accept your out-of-state driver's license if you visit from an outside state. However, after six months, this window expires, and you won't be able to purchase medical marijuana from dispensaries in New Jersey any longer. New Jersey's medical marijuana cards are issued by the Cannabis Regulatory Commission (CRC). Estimated wait times for weed shops in Paterson, NJ When the first cannabis store first opened its doors in Paterson, consumer demand was so high that many customers experienced long wait times to purchase cannabis—up to an hour or more. Since then, lines have begun to lessen as locals take advantage of online ordering, weed delivery, and pick-up options. Still, if you’re visiting a dispensary in Paterson, prepare to spend at least 15-20 minutes waiting in line, especially during the COVID era when establishments try to discourage overcrowding in small spaces.

What is the price of cannabis at Paterson, NJ weed dispensaries

Paterson cannabis tax breakdown Like most goods sold in the US, THC products sold at dispensaries in Paterson are subject to certain cannabis taxes. Every state has unique laws regarding cannabis tax, and New Jersey is no different. In Paterson, cannabis flower purchases are subject to a 6.625% state sales tax as well as a 0.3% social equity excise fee. Additionally, local governments like Paterson are authorized to charge an additional 2% sales tax. Cannabis taxes are applied during the checkout process at Paterson dispensaries or through an online ordering system such as Leafly. The only exception to this tax rule is for cardholding medical marijuana patients, which as of July 1, 2022, are exempt from cannabis taxes. Paterson, NJ weed dispensaries are cash-only Like most cities with legal cannabis, Paterson requires all cannabis purchases to be cash. Fortunately, most local cannabis shops have ATMs to allow you to take out money for a small fee. Paterson cannabis shops are cash-only because banks operate on the federal level, where marijuana is still illegal, making banks unable to accept anything but cash from dispensaries. Dispensaries in Paterson do not accept personal checks, credit cards, debit cards, or cryptocurrency as forms of payment for cannabis products.

Where to safely consume cannabis in Paterson, NJ

New Jersey has passed laws outlining where people can and cannot smoke weed. Essentially, Paterson's cannabis consumption laws outlaw public consumption. There are only a few key locations where you are free to safely smoke and enjoy cannabis in Paterson, including: Inside a home that you own

Inside a home that you rent with the landlord's written permission

Inside a consumption lounge How to transport weed in Paterson, NJ New Jersey state consumption laws apply to transportation within and around Paterson city limits. To safely and legally transport cannabis in New Jersey, you must meet the following requirements: Cannabis can only be transported by an adult aged 21 years old or older

Individuals may not consume cannabis or be intoxicated by cannabis while driving In Paterson, driving under the influence of cannabis is illegal. Penalties for driving under the influence of cannabis start with 30 days of imprisonment and a fine of up to $400. The second offense comes with 90 days in jail and a fine of up to $1,000. A third offense carries up to 6 months in jail, driver's license revocation, and a fine of up to $1,000.

History of cannabis in Paterson, NJ

Paterson, NJ is a hub for the manufacturing, service, and electronics industry in the northeast. In 2010, cannabis joined the list when medical marijuana was legalized throughout the state. Despite resistance from some NJ elected officials, recreational marijuana was legalized in November 2020, with dispensaries in Paterson opening their doors on April 21, 2021.

