Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Ritzville, Washington
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- MED & RECThe Bake Shop - Yakima, Union GapPickup106.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- RECFarm Grass Table - Hood River4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins180.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:40pm PT
I’ve had nothing but good experiences at Farm Grass Table. The people who work there are kind, patient, understanding, and incredibly helpful and on the rare occasion there was an issue with a purchase, they went above and beyond to make it right whether asked to or not. Time and time again they've shown they care far more about their customers than the money in those customer's pockets and as an added bonus they have a massive parking lot so parking has never been an issue regardless of how busy they might be lol give em a visit, ya wont regret itread full review
- MED & RECKushMart - South Everett2 dealsPickup188.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & REC365 Recreational Cannabis - Shoreline4 dealsPickup188.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
- RECHangar 420 - EverettPickup189.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- RECHypeHerbally - Lynnwood5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins189.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Hypeherbally has the highest quality of concentrates around and their customer service is off the records excellent, Justin in particular and every single one of them have been incredible. They care about their customers and the whole place is just quality inside and out with the product and the people selling it. I highly recommend this place.read full review
- RECRainier Cannabis - Mountlake TerracePickup in under 30 mins189.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- MED & RECDISPO 42Pickup190.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
I love this dispensary and the employees! Garret is absolutely amazing! He is very knowledgeable and cares about the quality of the product he sells. I never worry about what I’m putting into my body knowing Garret cares about supporting growers whom stick with natural ways of growing. The service you receive is unmatched to any other dispensary and they are truly like family to me and I literally do not go to any other dispensary. Please consider supporting Garret and his dispensary, you will not regret it!read full review
- RECGreenworks CannabisPickup190.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- MED & RECBudeez1 dealPickup in under 30 mins200.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & RECTamarack Cannabis - Kalispell3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins204.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECLifted Meds Missoula Dispensary4 dealsPickup206.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
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