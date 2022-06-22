Seattle Dispensary Guide

Over 65 cannabis dispensaries in Seattle serve recreational and medical patients throughout King County. Like much of the west coast, Seattle is a very progressive pro-cannabis city, and Washington state was one of the first states in the United States to legalize cannabis. Whether you're visiting Seattle for the first time or are a recent transplant to the city, our guide will walk you through everything you need to know about The Emerald City's dispensary scene, including how to purchase, possess, and consume cannabis in Seattle. Intro to cannabis laws in Seattle In Washington state, cannabis laws are regulated and enforced by the Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB). Before you start your adventure into a Seattle dispensary, take a minute to brush up on the state's cannabis laws and what those laws mean for cannabis shoppers like you in Seattle. Here, we've translated the most crucial rules and regulations you need to be aware of in King County: Seattle recreational dispensary rules In Seattle, you must be at least 21 years old to enter a recreational dispensary. You must present a valid photo identification card, such as a driver's license, to gain entry into a dispensary. Occasionally the dispensary may scan your identification card with an electronic card reader for verification. Possession limits for adult-use customers in Seattle are: 1 ounce of dry cannabis flower

7 grams of dabs, concentrates or extracts

16 ounces of infused THC edibles

72 ounces of infused liquid THC product Remember, the only place to buy legal cannabis products in Seattle is from a licensed adult-use dispensary. You can look at an updated list of licensed adult-use dispensaries at any time on the LCB or Leafly.com. Seattle medical marijuana dispensary rules In Seattle, many recreational dispensaries double as medical dispensaries, meaning they serve both medical patients and adult-use customers. Seattle participates in Washington's Department of Health Medical Marijuana Program. This program allows local patients who meet specific health criteria to attain a medical marijuana card to use as a treatment option for their health needs. Medical marijuana cards require proof of local residency and get a diagnosis from a local healthcare provider or medical marijuana doctor. Washington medical marijuana cards come with a one-time processing fee of $95. However, MMJ cards eventually expire and will need to be renewed over time. A few key benefits to having a medical marijuana card in Seattle exist. First, having an MMJ card allows you to grow up to four cannabis plants at home. It's also cheaper to buy cannabis for medical marijuana patients because medical cannabis isn't taxed. Another benefit is that medical marijuana patients have a higher possession limit than adult-use customers, meaning they are allowed to buy higher quantities of cannabis from dispensaries. Possession limits for cardholding MMJ patients in Seattle are: 3 ounces of dry cannabis flower

21 grams of dabs, concentrates, or extracts

48 ounces of infused THC edibles

216 ounces of infused THC products in liquid form Many medical marijuana patients who visit Seattle dispensaries from out-of-state are surprised to learn Washington state does not accept out-of-state medical cards.

Where can you smoke weed in Seattle?

After hitting up a local Seattle dispensary, you might have the urge to light up or consume your goods as soon as you get outside the door. Unfortunately, despite Seattle's reputation as a pro-cannabis city, public consumption of cannabis is still against the law and comes with real consequences, including jail time and a fine of up to $5,000. However, there are a few key places where it is legal to consume cannabis in Seattle, including: Inside a private residence that you own

Inside a private home with the landlord's written permission

420 Friendly Hotels and AirBNBs Where is weed prohibited in Seattle? Unfortunately, there are quite a few places where you cannot consume cannabis in Seattle. While bringing cannabis with you to many of the city's unique attractions may be tempting, it would be against the law to do so. This list includes examples of places where you cannot smoke weed in Seattle: The Space Needle

Sea-Tac Airport

Pike Place Market

Seattle Hotels

Federal property

Public parks

How to buy weed from a Seattle Dispensary

In Seattle, there are two ways you can buy weed: online through a service like Leafly pick-up or in-person at a dispensary. Unfortunately, weed delivery in Seattle is not yet legal, so pick-up and in-store options are the only way to buy weed in the city. Seattle dispensary hours Most cannabis dispensaries in Seattle are open from 9 am to 9 pm. Some dispensaries stay open later than others. Seattle dispensaries are allowed to operate seven days a week and are usually open on holidays and during special events. Items to bring to a Seattle dispensary To enter a dispensary in Seattle, you must present a valid identification card, such as a driver's license, to verify you are at least 21 years old or older. If you're a medical marijuana cardholder, bring that with you too. Estimated wait times for dispensaries in Seattle When recreational cannabis stores first opened their doors in Seattle, consumer demand was so high that many customers experienced long wait times to purchase cannabis—up to an hour or more. Since then, more cannabis stores have opened, fulfilling the high demand for cannabis across neighborhoods in Seattle. While wait times are not as long as they used to be, prepare to spend at least 15-20 minutes waiting in line, especially during the COVID era when establishments try to discourage overcrowding in small spaces. Alternatively, you can place an online pick-up order and skip the line altogether. How to find legit dispensaries in Seattle People new to retail cannabis may wonder what makes a dispensary legitimate. Legit dispensaries are dispensaries that have a legal license to operate. Today, there are over 65 total licensed and legitimate dispensaries in Seattle. You can see a complete list of licensed marijuana dispensaries in Seattle on Leafly.com

What is the price of cannabis at Seattle dispensaries?

Seattle cannabis tax breakdown Like most goods sold in the US, THC products in Seattle are subject to certain cannabis taxes. Every state has unique laws regarding cannabis tax, and Washington is no different. In Washington state, recreational purchases have a 37% excise tax. Cannabis taxes are applied during the checkout process at Seattle dispensaries. Cannabis taxes can also be calculated electronically through an online ordering system such as Leafly. Seattle dispensaries are cash-only Like other cities in legal cannabis states, Seattle requires all cannabis purchases to be cash. Fortunately, most local cannabis shops have ATMs to allow you to take out money for a small fee. Seattle dispensaries are cash-only because banks operate on the federal level, where marijuana is still illegal, making banks unable to accept anything but cash from dispensaries. Dispensaries in Seattle do not accept personal checks, credit cards, debit cards, or cryptocurrency as forms of payment for cannabis products.

Types of products available at Seattle dispensaries

Both medical and recreational dispensaries in Seattle offer a wide selection of local cannabis products and strains ranging in price, quality, potency, and unique cannabinoid combinations (Ex. high THC, low CBD). Cannabis products widely available in Seattle dispensaries include: Flower

Dabs & concentrates

Edibles

Vapes

Cartridges

Pre-rolls

Topicals

Smoking accessories

Popular dispensaries in Seattle

Cannabis dispensaries near Seattle's Sea-Tac Airport