Heady Club DC Weed Delivery and Marijuana Dispensary is a go-to spot for high-quality cannabis products in the heart of the capital. We are just a short walk from The Line Hotel and Columbia Heights Subway Station. At Heady Club DC, you’ll find a welcoming atmosphere, knowledgeable staff, and a wide selection of premium cannabis products. We offer exotic flowers, premium flowers, potent edibles, high-quality vape carts, and more. We’re your local D.C. and DMV dispensary. We cater to customers and members from all walks of life, from experienced cannabis users to first-timers. Our lively neighborhood in DC gets so much better with a little bit of fun and weed magic. Whether you’re a student, a tourist, a business traveler, or a DMV local, we have something to help you relax and make the most of your day. Can’t visit us in person? No worries! You can easily select your desired products online and have your weed delivered right to your door!