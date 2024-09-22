Heady Club DC Weed Delivery and Marijuana Dispensary
Logo for Heady Club DC Weed Delivery and Marijuana Dispensary
dispensary
Medical

Heady Club DC Weed Delivery and Marijuana Dispensary

Washington, DC
25.7 miles away
aboutdirectionscall
Loading...
59 products | Last updated:

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Concentrate

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edible

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Cartridge

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
shop all products

About this dispensary

Heady Club DC Weed Delivery and Marijuana Dispensary

Heady Club DC Weed Delivery and Marijuana Dispensary is a go-to spot for high-quality cannabis products in the heart of the capital. We are just a short walk from The Line Hotel and Columbia Heights Subway Station. At Heady Club DC, you’ll find a welcoming atmosphere, knowledgeable staff, and a wide selection of premium cannabis products. We offer exotic flowers, premium flowers, potent edibles, high-quality vape carts, and more. We’re your local D.C. and DMV dispensary. We cater to customers and members from all walks of life, from experienced cannabis users to first-timers. Our lively neighborhood in DC gets so much better with a little bit of fun and weed magic. Whether you’re a student, a tourist, a business traveler, or a DMV local, we have something to help you relax and make the most of your day. Can’t visit us in person? No worries! You can easily select your desired products online and have your weed delivered right to your door!

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 3
1648 Columbia Rd NW B, Washington, DC
Send a message
Call 2024608698
Visit website
ATMStorefrontMedicalDeliveryMedical deliveryVeteran owned

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
12pm - 4pm
monday
10am - 7pm
tuesday
10am - 7pm
wednesday
10am - 7pm
thursday
10am - 7pm
friday
10am - 7pm
saturday
10am - 7pm

Photos of Heady Club DC Weed Delivery and Marijuana Dispensary

Promotions at Heady Club DC Weed Delivery and Marijuana Dispensary

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Updates from Heady Club DC Weed Delivery and Marijuana Dispensary

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

2 Reviews of Heady Club DC Weed Delivery and Marijuana Dispensary

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
write a review
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.