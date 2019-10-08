Follow
Mission - Harvard Square (Coming Soon)
833-768-4357
28 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 11
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$325
Deals
New Patient? 20 % Off On Entire Purchase
First time at Healthy Pharms? Receive 20% Off your entire purchase of MMJ Prodcuts. Please stop or give us a call to find out about our weekly special.
Discount may only be used once per patient. Not valid if you are already a patient at our Georgetown location. Discount has no cash value, non transferable.
New Patient? 20 % Off On Entire Purchase
First time at Healthy Pharms? Receive 20% Off your entire purchase of MMJ Prodcuts. Please stop or give us a call to find out about our weekly special.
Discount may only be used once per patient. Not valid if you are already a patient at our Georgetown location. Discount has no cash value, non transferable.
All Products
FLOWER - Mandarin Cookies #5
from Healthy Pharms
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Mandarin Cookies
Strain
$45⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
FLOWER - Mandarin Cookies #2
from Healthy Pharms
19.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Mandarin Cookies
Strain
$45⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
FLOWER - Mandarin Cookies #1
from Healthy Pharms
21.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Mandarin Cookies
Strain
$45⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
FLOWER - Blue Kush
from Unknown Brand
20.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Kush
Strain
$45⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
FLOWER - Sicilian Revenge
from Unknown Brand
19.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$45⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
FLOWER - Unbiased Opinion
from Unknown Brand
27.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$45⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
FLOWER - Pennywise
from Unknown Brand
9.1%
THC
10.6%
CBD
Pennywise
Strain
$85¼ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
FLOWER - Lemon Skunk
from Unknown Brand
16.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Skunk
Strain
$45⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
FLOWER - Vanilla Kush
from Healthy Pharms
18.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Vanilla Kush
Strain
$45⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
FLOWER - Mob Boss
from Unknown Brand
19.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Mob Boss
Strain
$45⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
FLOWER - Desert Diesel
from Healthy Pharms
24.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$45⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
EDIBLE - Mini Raspberry Coconut Macaroons (4 pack)
from Unknown Brand
33mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$15each
In-store only
EDIBLE - Chocolate Mudslide Cookie
from Unknown Brand
37%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$251 cookie
In-store only
EDIBLE - Almond Cookie
from Unknown Brand
11.68mg
THC
17.89mg
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$251
In-store only
EDIBLE - Gumdrops
from Unknown Brand
21.35mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Blue Cheese
Strain
$15each
In-store only
EDIBLE - 'Melt Away' Milk Chocolate Bar
from Unknown Brand
57.72mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$251 bar
In-store only
EDIBLE - Caramels (10 pack)
from Unknown Brand
98mg
THC
0mg
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$40each
In-store only
EDIBLE - Mixed Fruit Lozenges
from Unknown Brand
85mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$4018-20 pieces
In-store only
EDIBLE - Cheddar Cheese Crackers
from Unknown Brand
33.15mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$1515 pack
In-store only
PRE-ROLL - Unbiased Opinion
from Unknown Brand
28.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$12each
In-store only
PRE-ROLL - Mandarin Cookies #1
from Healthy Pharms
21.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$12each
In-store only
PRE-ROLL - Vanilla Kush
from Unknown Brand
21.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Vanilla Kush
Strain
$12each
In-store only
PRE-ROLL - Central Valley Kush
from Unknown Brand
19.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$12each
In-store only
PRE-ROLL - Sour Tangie
from Unknown Brand
27.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Tangie
Strain
$12each
In-store only
TOPICAL - Greensilk Personal Lubricant CBD
from Unknown Brand
451.79%
THC
725%
CBD
$804oz bottle
In-store only
TOPICAL - Pharmer's Massage Oil
from Unknown Brand
143.51mg
THC
235mg
CBD
$404 oz
In-store only
TOPICAL - Pharmer's Sophisticated CBD Salve
from Unknown Brand
832mg
THC
2010mg
CBD
$1202oz tin
In-store only
TOPICAL - Pharmer's Lip Service (Lip Balm)
from Unknown Brand
110.33mg
THC
165.11mg
CBD
$250.15 oz
In-store only