Happy Hour Specials
Valid 2/1/2020 – 1/1/2021
20% OFF any $30 and up concentrates 15% OFF Infused Prerolls 15% OFF 1/8ths on Prime Shelf
Cannot be stacked.
All Products
Critical Mass by Back 40
from Back 40
18.47%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Critical Mass
Strain
$25½ oz
In-store only
Orange Ghost Flower by Garden First
from Garden First Cannabis
25.15%
THC
0.4%
CBD
Orange Ghost Flower
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Sour Cookies by Garden First
from Garden First Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Bubba Kush by Blur
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Bluenami by Back 40
from Back 40
9.8%
THC
13.6%
CBD
Bluenami
Strain
$25½ oz
In-store only
Sour Tangie by Cloud Cover Cannabis
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
25.1%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
AK49 by Back 40
from Back 40
___
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
In-store only
Lemon Sour Diesel by Back 40
from Back 40
17.43%
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Critical Jack Herer (CJH) - Flower by Back 40
from Back 40
19.51%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Critical Jack
Strain
$51 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Sour Diesel by Back 40
from Back 40
24.69%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$51 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Cookies 'N Chem by Grizzly Farms
from Grizzly Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
JGR by Back 40
from Back 40
26.6%
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Berry White by Back 40
from Back 40
11.81%
THC
0%
CBD
Berry White
Strain
$51 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Gelateria by Fox Hollow Flora
from Fox Hollow Flora
21.77%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Gelateria
Strain
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Chem Dawg by The Sweet Life
from The Sweet Life
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lemons by The Sweet Life
from The Sweet Life
23.4%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Sour Lemons
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Orange Mac by Wicked Kind
from Wicked Kind
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Tangerine Dream by Willow Billys
from Willow Billys
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Chocolate Malawi by Native Gardens
from Native Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato by Selma
from Selma
___
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Mandarin Cookies by Native Gardens
from Native Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Vanilla Frosting by Blur
from Blur
23.58%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Vanilla Frosting
Strain
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Blackberry Fire by TrueHitt
from TrueHitt
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Meringue by Avitas
from Avitas
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple Upside Down Cake by Blur
from Blur
22.4%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Strain
$81 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Caramel Cream by Blur
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Dos-Si-Dos by Epoch
from Epoch Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch by Alta Crest
from Alta Crest
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
ChemDawg 4 by Blur
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Mango Kush (Back 40)
from Unknown Brand
23.7%
THC
___
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Punch Berry by Native Garden
from Native Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tesla by Back 40
from Back 40
6.5%
THC
18.1%
CBD
Tesla
Strain
$25½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
WTC by Blur
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Chocolate Hashberry by Back 40
from Back 40
22.1%
THC
___
CBD
$25½ oz
In-store only
Bruce Banner by Blur
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Super Lemon Haze by Storm Cannabis
from Storm Cannabis Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Grease Monkey (Blur)
from Unknown Brand
24.25%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Grease Monkey
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Muffin by Selma
from Selma
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Rudeboi OG by Native Garden
from Native Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple Trainwreck by Selma
from Selma
___
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
