Deals
Happy Hours Specials
Valid 2/1/2020 – 1/1/2021
20% OFF any $30 and up concentrates 15% OFF Infused Prerolls 15% OFF 1/8ths on Prime Shelf
Monday to Friday from 1pm-2pm
All Products
Abominable Titan by Pacific Grove
from Pacific Grove
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Critical Mass (CM) by Bank 40
from Bank 40
20.31%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Critical Mass
Strain
$25½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Blue Nami by Back 40
from Back 40
16.93%
THC
0.83%
CBD
Blue Nami
Strain
$25½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Critical Jack Herer by Back 040
from Back 040
___
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
In-store only
Chem Dawg by The Sweet Life
from The Sweet Life
___
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Paris OG by Back 40
from Back 40
22.4%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Paris OG
Strain
$31 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Bluenami by Back 40
from Back 40
___
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
In-store only
Maui Wowie by Back 40
from Back 40
20.2%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
XJ13 by Back 40
from Back 40
___
THC
___
CBD
$25½ oz
In-store only
Critical Mass by Back 40
from Back 40
___
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Grease Monkey by Blur
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
blueberry by Back 40
from Back 40
18%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Blueberry
Strain
$31 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Dosido by Pacific Grove
from Pacific Grove
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Gumdrop Haze by Fox Hollow Flora
from Fox Hollow Flora
24.35%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Rudeboi OG by Native Garden
from Native Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Orange Kush SHAKE
from Unknown Brand
16.63%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Kush
Strain
$31 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Sunset Sherbert by Blur
from Blur
19.35%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Sherbert
Strain
$81 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
THC Syringe (Siskiyou Sungrown)
from Siskiyou Sungrown
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Citra Kush x Chernobyl Full Spectrum RSO (Dr. Jolly's)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
CBD RSO - Cherry Pie 4:1
from Rebel Roots Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Glue Full Spectrum RSO (Dr. Jolly's)
from Dr. Jolly's
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
1g Gelato x Guicy G Plat BHO (Northwest Kind)
from Northwest Kind
___
THC
___
CBD
$211 g
In-store only
Purple Kush 1g Diamonds (Blur)
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$241 g
In-store only
Blue Dream 1g Sugar (Strainwreck)
from Strainwreck
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Pre-98 Bubba Kush Live Resin by Blur
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$221 g
In-store only
Sour Kush x Fire OG Pull 'n' Snap (WLE)
from White Label Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$231 g
In-store only
THC Whole Plant Concentrate 1G (Genesis Pharms)
from GENESIS PHARMS
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Jolly Blend Live Resin by Dr. Jolly's
from Dr. Jolly's
___
THC
___
CBD
$281 g
In-store only
Cookie Dawg - 1g Extract (Wicked Kind)
from Wicked Kind
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 g
In-store only
DJ Short Blueberry 1g Platinum BHO (Northwest Kind)
from Northwest Kind
___
THC
___
CBD
$211 g
In-store only
BE Hot Rod Live Resin
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
Grapefruit Juice Shatter by Urban Pharms
from Urban Pharms
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Purple Kush Live Resin by Blur
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Blue Dream 1g Terp Sugar (Strainwreck)
from Strainwreck
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Alien Bait 1g Live Badder (Beehive)
from Beehive Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$271 g
In-store only
Kosher Tangie 1g (Beehive)
from Beehive Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$211 g
In-store only
Animal Cookies 1g Diamonds (Native Gardens)
from Native Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 g
In-store only
Purple Punch 1g Platinum BHO (Northwest Kind)
from Northwest Kind
___
THC
___
CBD
$211 g
In-store only
Mandarin Cherry Soda 1g Platinum BHO (Northwest Kind)
from Northwest Kind
___
THC
___
CBD
$211 g
In-store only
Allen Wrench 1g Platinum BHO (Northwest Kind)
from Northwest Kind
___
THC
___
CBD
$211 g
In-store only
123456