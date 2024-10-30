The Living Room Delivery

At The Living Room, we believe cannabis should be approachable and inclusive for all. As Maryland’s flagship dispensary for Evermore Cannabis Company, we offer early access to their top-quality flower, concentrates, edibles, and more. Serving Pikesville, Owings Mills, Baltimore, Towson, Reisterstown, Randallstown, and beyond, we provide same-day delivery for medical patients and in-store pickup for both medical and recreational customers. Whether you're seeking medical relief or recreational enjoyment, our team offers education and guidance, in full compliance with Maryland's programs. Experience a welcoming space where community meets cannabis—no matter where you’re visiting from, you’ll always feel at home.