Shop Airo Brands at The Living Room Delivery
Sponsored by Airo Brands
Flower
Concentrate
Edible
Cartridge
Pre-roll
Topical
Accessory
Other
Seeds
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
The Living Room Delivery
At The Living Room, we believe cannabis should be approachable and inclusive for all. As Maryland’s flagship dispensary for Evermore Cannabis Company, we offer early access to their top-quality flower, concentrates, edibles, and more. Serving Pikesville, Owings Mills, Baltimore, Towson, Reisterstown, Randallstown, and beyond, we provide same-day delivery for medical patients and in-store pickup for both medical and recreational customers. Whether you're seeking medical relief or recreational enjoyment, our team offers education and guidance, in full compliance with Maryland's programs. Experience a welcoming space where community meets cannabis—no matter where you’re visiting from, you’ll always feel at home.