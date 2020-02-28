Cannabis events in Canada for March 2020
Looking for cannabis-centric things to do in Canada this month?
Canada’s first ever consumer-focused cannabis event takes place this month in Moncton. Meanwhile in Ontario, there’s cooking classes and comedy shows galore, and Alberta looks forward to Cannabis Expo Calgary.
Check out these 420-friendly event listings happening in cannabis-loving communities across Canada this March.
March cannabis events:
Are you hosting a cannabis event in Canada? Submit your event here to share it with the Leafly community.