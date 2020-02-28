 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CanadaLifestyle

Cannabis events in Canada for March 2020

February 28, 2020

Cannabis events in Canada for March 2020

Looking for cannabis-centric things to do in Canada this month?

Canada’s first ever consumer-focused cannabis event takes place this month in Moncton. Meanwhile in Ontario, there’s cooking classes and comedy shows galore, and Alberta looks forward to Cannabis Expo Calgary.

Check out these 420-friendly event listings happening in cannabis-loving communities across Canada this March.

March cannabis events:

Are you hosting a cannabis event in Canada? Submit your event here to share it with the Leafly community.

Jesse Ship's Bio Image

Jesse Ship

Jesse Ship is a Toronto-based journalist, creative writer, and social media professional with a youth culture bent towards all things groovy. His work has appeared in outlets such as The Toronto Star, Metro, Coachella Mag, Vice Thump, Huffington Post, BlogTO and many others. Published works have appeared in Fodor’s Travel Guides and SCI: The Jewish Comix Anthology Vol. 2 by AH Comics Inc.

View Jesse Ship's articles
