When choosing their favourite balanced flower, Leafly readers largely hailed CBD-heavy, energizing strains, such as the number one choice.

While readers appreciated some THC in the mix, mild to moderate highs were favoured in these strains, many of which were described as well-suited to daytime activities.

Readers had a special affinity for the balanced strains coming out of Smiths Falls, Ontario, producer Tweed: three of its strains cracked the list below.

Canada’s favourite balanced flower

Leafly readers’ favourite balanced flower might not be the most potent, but perhaps it’s those mellow vibes that make it such a favourite. A mild 2% to 10% THC and 3% to 12% CBD combine for an easygoing high described as a daytime buzz. Like the jubilant scene it’s named for, this favourite strain is said to be uplifting and social, making it well-suited to going out—and perhaps, dancing.

Find Dancehall near you

More of Canada’s favourite balanced flower

Maybe it’s the secret ingredient—an unknown CBD strain—that gives this strain from WeedMD’s recreational label a special place in the hearts of Leafly readers. In addition to that X factor, Color Cannabis’s Mango Haze crosses Northern Lights #5, Skunk, and Haze for a high that leans more on its 6% to 16% CBD character than its 4% to 11% THC undertones. Its terpene profile lives up to its juicy name.

Find Mango Haze near you

This hybrid offers a truly balanced high with equal parts THC and CBD (8% THC and 13% CBD). Described as a reliable treatment for symptoms such as pain, anxiety, and inflammation, this strain from the BC-based community of growers is valued by patients for its medicinal value.

Find CBD Shark near you

Tied for fourth place, myrcene-rich Solei Balance offers 4% to 9% THC and 7% to 14% CBD, and boasts a citrusy aroma.

Find Solei Balance near you

Alta Vie’s take on Buddha’s Sister, the floral-scented Campfire, is described by Leafly readers as a pleasantly mild high, offering 3% to 6% THC and 5% to 10% CBD.

Find Campfire near you

Alta Vie’s Harmonic is a muted take on the powerfully psychedelic Amnesia–its 7% to 11% THC content is balanced by 7% to 11% CBD.

Find Harmonic near you

Tweed’s take on CBD Skunk Haze, Penelope, is the only strain in the balanced flower category that delivers a primarily THC-driven high, with 5% to 14% THC versus 4% to 9% CBD, though the experience is still unlikely to be anything too crazy for new consumers.

Find Penelope near you

The name may not have been good enough for the ship that would go on to be known as the RRS Sir David Attenborough, but it’s just right for this gentle strain that harmoniously balances low level THC (1% to 8%) and CBD (3% to 13%).

Find Boaty McBoatface near you

Tantalus Labs’ take on Skunk Haze, a popular medicinal strain often turned into hash, hits the sweet spot of a low-impact high, with 4% to 8% THC and 6% to 12% CBD and terpenes said to suggest cedar, pine, and peppermint.

Find Skunk Haze near you

Tweed’s third strain to crack the favourite balanced flower list is the Smiths Falls LP’s take on Nordle, offering a balance of THC (2% to 10%) and CBD (4% to 8%).

Find Argyle near you

