Leafly’s Guide to 420
Leafly StaffMarch 23, 2020
Got questions about 420? Leafly’s got answers. Learn about the history of 420, get tips on how to smoke, celebrate, and stay safe, find the best 420 deals on cannabis and accessories, and much more.
This year, we’ll also be bringing you constant updates on how you can safely order, buy, and use cannabis in the midst of a pandemic, tips on how you can support cannabis industry employees, and ways to celebrate 420 with friends during a time of social isolation.
What to know for 420
What is 420?
420 deals
What to do on 420
Find the perfect strain for your 420
420 essentials
420 entertainment
What is 420?
420 has a storied place in marijuana history. Learn all about the background and origins of 420 and how this date (and time) became ingrained as a calling card, a code word, and a cause for celebration in cannabis culture.
Where did 420 start?
As 420 approaches, retailers across the country are offering great deals on cannabis and accessories. Whether you’re a seasoned smoker or dipping your toe in for the first time, you’ll find deep discounts on all sorts of products. And it’s not just cannabis that’s on sale—manufacturers of pipes, papers, vaporizers and other accessories are offering deals as well.
What to do on 420
420 usually finds people around the world celebrating cannabis and consuming together. Due to public health considerations around the spread of coronavirus this year, many of the large, public events that have previously been so popular on and around April 20 will be canceled, postponed, go digital, or experience other changes. You can keep up with the latest news on events and cancellations here. We’ll also have suggestions on how to have a safe 420 and what we can all do to embrace the rest of the cannabis community this year, even if you can’t leave the house to do it.
Cannabis events canceled by coronavirus concerns
Find the perfect strain for your 420
Looking for a cannabis strain to make your 420 memorable? Whether you’re aiming to enjoy a classic strain or get a taste of the latest and greatest new strains, we’re here to help you find the perfect marijuana strain for your 420. Every day, we’ll feature a different and beloved strain, along with a note from our staff about why you should try it out this 420.
100 marijuana strains to try this 420
The strongest cannabis strains for 420
420 essentials
420 is a time for everyone who appreciates cannabis to celebrate and enjoy this special plant in all its forms. Whether you’re rolling a joint to enjoy on the porch or baking enough pot brownies to distribute to a group of friends, whether you’re an old head or a fresh face to the cannabis community, and whatever your chosen method of cannabis consumption during this month-long 420, Leafly is here to help get the most out of it.
420 cannabis basics
What do the indica, sativa, and hybrid signs mean in your local dispensary? What does a gram of marijuana look like? How long does it take cannabis to leave your system? Get grounded with the foundational facts about cannabis in these articles that break down the basics.
Indica, sativa, and hybrid cannabis strains explained
The difference between CBD and THC strains
What a gram of marijuana looks like
How long does marijuana stay in your system?
- Where is cannabis legal this 4/20?
How to smoke, vape, and eat cannabis on 420
Smoke it. Vape it, as either a flower or an oil. Eat it in a brownie, a cookie, or a gummy bear. Put a little bit of a tincture under your tongue. There have never been more ways available to consume cannabis than there are right now. Having so many options, many of which are pretty new, can make it hard to decide how to consume cannabis this 420. Check out the stories below to learn about the many ways you can enjoy marijuana this 420, which one is right for you, and how to get the most out of it.
How to roll a joint this 420
How to roll the perfect 420 blunt
The best way to smoke a bowl on 420
How to safely dose marijuana edibles
How to dab marijuana this 420
Cannabis oil cartridges explained
CBD vape pens for 420
How to make a cannabis tincture this for 420
420 recipes
No matter what you’re making, cannabis and cooking are two great tastes that taste great together. Below, check out some of our favorite base recipes—cannabis infused butter and cooking oils, for instance—that can add a little touch of 420 to any dish, as well as recipes for classic marijuana infused recipes like pot brownies, a staple of any self-respecting 420 celebration.
Cannabis cooking oil for 420
Basic cannabutter for all your 420 recipes
Cannabis-infused coconut oil for 420
Marijuana infused tea for 420
Marijuana-infused gummy bears for 420
Best pot brownies for 420
Celebrate 420 responsibly
420 celebrations can be a blast, but it’s important to keep in mind that you can get too much of a good thing. If you or a friend have overindulged in marijuana goodies, there are plenty of ways to bring an intense high back to the ground or shake off the cobwebs that can accompany the morning after taking things a hit or two over the line. Learn how to stay safe and comfortable while celebrating 420 below.
How to sober up if you get too high this 420
How to safely enjoy marijuana edibles
How to cure a weed hangover
How does marijuana interact with antidepressants?
How to get rid of the smell of weed
420 during the coronavirus pandemic
There’s no two ways about it—this 420 is going to be a weird one, pretty much wherever you are. Below, you’ll find resources on where dispensaries are open, how to make sure you spend the least time in them, and what you can do to be a responsible cannabis consumer right now.
Cannabis and coronavirus: What you need to know
Is my dispensary open and will they deliver?
420 entertainment
Looking for something to keep you entertained during the whole month of 420? These masterworks of stoner cinema are great for ringing in 420, but there’s never a bad day for a viewing.
Movies for your 420 mood
75 movies to stream during a stony self-isolation