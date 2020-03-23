Cannabis 101 Leafly’s Guide to 420 Leafly StaffMarch 23, 2020 Share Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Print SharePrint

Got questions about 420? Leafly’s got answers. Learn about the history of 420, get tips on how to smoke, celebrate, and stay safe, find the best 420 deals on cannabis and accessories, and much more.

This year, we’ll also be bringing you constant updates on how you can safely order, buy, and use cannabis in the midst of a pandemic, tips on how you can support cannabis industry employees, and ways to celebrate 420 with friends during a time of social isolation.

What to know for 420

Order online with Leafly Place your pickup order now pickup today

What is 420?

420 has a storied place in marijuana history. Learn all about the background and origins of 420 and how this date (and time) became ingrained as a calling card, a code word, and a cause for celebration in cannabis culture.

420 deals

As 420 approaches, retailers across the country are offering great deals on cannabis and accessories. Whether you’re a seasoned smoker or dipping your toe in for the first time, you’ll find deep discounts on all sorts of products. And it’s not just cannabis that’s on sale—manufacturers of pipes, papers, vaporizers and other accessories are offering deals as well.

Looking for 420 deals? Find great deals on Leafly every day shop deals

What to do on 420

420 usually finds people around the world celebrating cannabis and consuming together. Due to public health considerations around the spread of coronavirus this year, many of the large, public events that have previously been so popular on and around April 20 will be canceled, postponed, go digital, or experience other changes. You can keep up with the latest news on events and cancellations here. We’ll also have suggestions on how to have a safe 420 and what we can all do to embrace the rest of the cannabis community this year, even if you can’t leave the house to do it.

Find the perfect strain for your 420

Looking for a cannabis strain to make your 420 memorable? Whether you’re aiming to enjoy a classic strain or get a taste of the latest and greatest new strains, we’re here to help you find the perfect marijuana strain for your 420. Every day, we’ll feature a different and beloved strain, along with a note from our staff about why you should try it out this 420.

420 essentials

420 is a time for everyone who appreciates cannabis to celebrate and enjoy this special plant in all its forms. Whether you’re rolling a joint to enjoy on the porch or baking enough pot brownies to distribute to a group of friends, whether you’re an old head or a fresh face to the cannabis community, and whatever your chosen method of cannabis consumption during this month-long 420, Leafly is here to help get the most out of it.

420 cannabis basics

What do the indica, sativa, and hybrid signs mean in your local dispensary? What does a gram of marijuana look like? How long does it take cannabis to leave your system? Get grounded with the foundational facts about cannabis in these articles that break down the basics.

How to smoke, vape, and eat cannabis on 420

Smoke it. Vape it, as either a flower or an oil. Eat it in a brownie, a cookie, or a gummy bear. Put a little bit of a tincture under your tongue. There have never been more ways available to consume cannabis than there are right now. Having so many options, many of which are pretty new, can make it hard to decide how to consume cannabis this 420. Check out the stories below to learn about the many ways you can enjoy marijuana this 420, which one is right for you, and how to get the most out of it.

420 recipes

No matter what you’re making, cannabis and cooking are two great tastes that taste great together. Below, check out some of our favorite base recipes—cannabis infused butter and cooking oils, for instance—that can add a little touch of 420 to any dish, as well as recipes for classic marijuana infused recipes like pot brownies, a staple of any self-respecting 420 celebration.

Celebrate 420 responsibly

420 celebrations can be a blast, but it’s important to keep in mind that you can get too much of a good thing. If you or a friend have overindulged in marijuana goodies, there are plenty of ways to bring an intense high back to the ground or shake off the cobwebs that can accompany the morning after taking things a hit or two over the line. Learn how to stay safe and comfortable while celebrating 420 below.

420 during the coronavirus pandemic

There’s no two ways about it—this 420 is going to be a weird one, pretty much wherever you are. Below, you’ll find resources on where dispensaries are open, how to make sure you spend the least time in them, and what you can do to be a responsible cannabis consumer right now.

420 entertainment

Looking for something to keep you entertained during the whole month of 420? These masterworks of stoner cinema are great for ringing in 420, but there’s never a bad day for a viewing.