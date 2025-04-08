Get ready for the sesh with these new papers, pipes, dab tools, and fresh fits. (Leafly)

It’s time for the highest of holidays, that time where we gather together to celebrate the plant and the whole universe that comes with it. That means if you’re going to properly enjoy 420, you’re going to need the weed gear for function AND fashion. That’s why Leafly’s rolled up a joint full of stuff guaranteed to light up your fit pic and the session.

Empire Glassworks Puffco Dry Top

(Courtesy Empire Glassworks)

Firtly, Puffco Peak is the leading portable hash vape. Personalize your Puffco with after-market attachments from brands like Empire Glassworks. The little red ‘shroom is the cutest of the crop. $150

Beginner weed gear

Smoke Temple Cross Cone by Daysavers Secondly, you can load a full 3 grams of flower into this pre-constructed cross joint from Daysavers. Light all 3 sides at once and get the session going with a truly memorable joint. $13

YETI Sidekick Dry Gear Case



Thirdly, what better way to make your YETI more heady than by adding a waterproof case to the front that can hold all your personal or sesh effects? Even without owning a matching YETI, this is still a must-have. $50

Hemper High Jinx Cartoon Handpipe

Fourthly, Imagine you snapped the arm off a cartoon character giving you a thumbs up and used their hand for a pipe. Hemper delivers a good chuckle and a good pipe for a great price. $29.99

Canna Style Smell Proof Clutch High living. (Courtesy Cannastyle)

Up next, made with vegan leather and an odor-blocking activated carbon lining. There’s also an extra zip pocket and the lining can be wiped down. A chic on-the-go option for your weed gear that also fits easily inside your larger everyday bag. $34.

Edie Parker Stash Teddy Bear Keychain

Clip it to your bag, your keys, or your belt loop. It’s not a Labubu but you can still use it to stash your lighter, papers, and something to smoke in the secret zip-up compartment. $30

Zach Merrill shirts

Artist Zach Merril makes high-quality screen-printed shirts with vibrant designs and packaging inspired by the world of comic books. The limited runs get snapped up so act fast or be left rocking an XXL when you’re a Medium. $45-$90

MSCHF Lighter Pocket Tee

(Courtesy MSCHF)

Viral marketing and fashion brand MSCHF’s chest pocket Tee is 100% cotton and lets you choose between a chest pocket for your lighter, your pen, or enough pockets for 20 joints. $60

Intermediate weed gear

Simple Human Glass V3 Pivot Glass Upgrade Puffco’s smallest handheld hash vape with this glass tip that delivers smoother hits and better function. Comes in 13 colors and pops right in the top. Also available in clear for $15 or as a bubbler for $80. $20

trulyredpanda Workin’ On Myself Bag

(Courtesy Truly Red Panda)

Available as a sling bag, side bag, or trap satchel, these embroidered carhartt creations from lifestyle brand trulyredanda keep popping up all over the scene and let people know you’re hard at work. $90

Sundae School Stash Chore Jacket

(Courtesy Sundae School)

Edibles and fashion, that’s the mission of Sundae School and this Chore Coat is built to help you leave your bag behind when you roll to the sesh in this stylish, 8-pocket nylon and cotton jacket. $175

Advanced weed gear

Mothership Glass Key Dab Tool

Key to the sesh. (Courtesy Mothership)

Unquestionably, the dab tool every hashhead has been asking for. Exclusive from Mothership Glass, these keys are a hefty 42 grams of space age stainless steel and are made in super limited runs of 10 at a time. $200

Frenchy Cannoli Stealth Hoodies

(Courtesy Frenchy Cannoli)

Only 108 of these beautifully embroidered hoodies will ever be released. Called the Stealth series, each has a one-of-a-kind fabric design that features a “hidden” Trichome Head Logo, all cut and stitched by Madame Cannoli. Prices vary, reserve directly through IG

Dan Rolls Up Hidden Tube Pendant



Lastly, time for some weed gear maximalism. Dan Rolls Up and @4funjewelryexchange bring high fashion to the world of weed. Specifically, these custom, made-to-order, joint pendant tubes have a magnetic twisting top and hold your best roll for the sesh. $1,000

The team at Leafly hopes you have a safe and exciting 420. Armed with this list of weed gear, you’ll 100% be the envy of any party from Washington Square Park to the hills of San Francisco. Never miss the latest—download the Leafly App (Android, iOS) and turn on notifications to savor those flavors first.