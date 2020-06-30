 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Industry

Find Harvest House of Cannabis in Arizona

Harvest logo Presented By Harvest June 30, 2020
  Share
Image Test

Information sponsored by Harvest HOC

Harvest believes in improving lives through the goodness of cannabis, and they’re here to help you find your favorite strain, products, and formats. Visit Harvest and let their highly trained staff help find the right cannabis for you!

Harvest is available for pickup from the following locations

Harvest HOC – Scottsdale

Harvest HOC – Tucson

Harvest HOC – Tempe 

Harvest HOC – Glendale

Harvest HOC – Baseline

Harvest HOC – Avondale

Harvest HOC – Cottonwood

Harvest HOC – Chandler

Harvest HOC – Casa Grande

Harvest HOC – Havasu

Arizona Natural Selections of Mesa 

Arizona Natural Selections of Peoria

Arizona Natural Selections of Scottsdale

Urban Greenhouse Dispensary

  Share
ArizonaHarvestsponsored article

Related articles

Image Test
Industry
New company of cannabis pioneer seeks to unlock the endocannabinoid system
Image Test
Industry
How is a cannabis pill made? Its journey from seed to capsule
Image Test
Industry
Las Vegas cannabis stores are reopening. Here's what it looks like
Image Test
Industry
How to start fixing racism in cannabis dispensaries