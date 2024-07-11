The best-rated weed dispensaries in Fort Collins for 2024

Colorado is known as The Centennial State, Denver is the Mile High City, and Fort Collins is the door to the gate to the Rocky Mountains. This cozy city is home to 20 dispensaries that cater to both adult-use consumers and medical patients, with the range and quality control cannabis lovers have come to expect from the first state to launch adult-use cannabis 10 years ago.

Highest-rated recreational dispensaries in Fort Collins

In Fort Collins, you can find notable recreational dispensaries in convenient locations. According to Leafly reviewers, the best recreational dispensaries in Fort Collins are:

Green Dragon – Fort Collins (REC) 813 Smithfield Drive, Fort Collins, CO — recreational 4.4 (179) “There was a greater variety of flower this time which I liked. Always friendly. Never had a bad experience.” Order from Green Dragon – Fort Collins (REC)

Kind Care Of Colorado (REC) 6617 S. College Ave. Bldg A, Fort Collins, CO — recreational 4.8 (459) “I love it here! The budtenders are always so helpful, especially Chad. Been coming for years and will continue to do so!” Order from Kind Care Of Colorado (REC)

Ace’s Place 1101 Academy Court Suite #4, Fort Collins, CO — undefined 4.6 (304) “My bud tender, Gabe, was awesome. He was very knowledgeable about the products and helped me throughout my short visit!!!” Order from Ace’s Place

Verts Neighborhood Dispensary 1240 W Elizabeth Street Suite C, Fort Collins, CO — recreational/medical 4.2 (97) “I love Verts! Staff is wonderful, buds are great, price dropped on prerolls. Comfortable environment. Only think I could complain about is the confusingness of call in order vs walk in. Sometimes I order online and watch 3-4 people that walked in get called back first. If I walk in then the preorder line goes faster. But over all I love this place. So many great Budtenders, Sarah has helped me out several times and I always leave happy with her recommendations. But she likes to chat about plants and random stuff. I really support their Women owned and support BLM, LGBTQIA+, it feels like a really super safe environment for me.” Order from Verts Neighborhood Dispensary

Selection criteria for Leafly List Fort Collins

To calculate the highest-rated dispensaries in Fort Collins, our Leafly List team uses a methodology based on quantitative and qualitative review data of dispensaries listed on Leafly. This List also uses quality indicators, like customer reorder rates and deal availability (in markets where discounts are legal). Our teams are dedicated to showcasing a wide variety of highly-rated medical and recreational dispensaries.

Remember, if you don’t see your favorite dispensary on Leafly List, make sure you follow, rate, and review your favorite cannabis locations to let the world know where you find your favorite cannabis.