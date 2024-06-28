The best rated weed dispensaries in Chicago for 2023

Chicago, the cultural hub of the Midwest, has emerged as a flourishing cannabis community with over 15 dispensaries (and more on the way) catering to both medical and recreational cannabis customers. Since Illinois legalized cannabis, Chicago dispensaries have perfected their cannabis offerings, deals, and customer service, making it a delightful experience for locals and tourists visiting the Windy City.

Dispensaries in Chicago have come a long way since first opening in 2016. Today, the city features social equity initiatives and programs that ensure people who were disproportionately affected by the war on drugs have an opportunity to participate and be a dispensary owner in Chicago. This added focus on social equity has been a huge step forward for the city’s dispensary scene.

If you’re seeking a top-notch dispensary in Chicago, look no further than Leafly List. Leafly List features the very best dispensaries in Chicago, handpicked based on dispensary reviews from Leafly users. Our curated List features dispensaries that offer excellent service, knowledgeable budtenders, and great deals on top-quality cannabis products.

Highest-rated recreational dispensaries in chicago

In Chicago, you can find notable recreational dispensaries in convenient locations and neighborhoods like Portage Park and West Loop. According to Leafly reviewers, the best recreational dispensaries in Chicago are:

Cannabist – Chicago (adult use) 4758 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL — recreational 4.8 (53) “They always have a big selection and the staff are very helpful with recommendations.” Order from Cannabist – Chicago (adult use)

Curaleaf – Weed Street 923 Weed St, Chicago, IL — recreational 4.5 (15) “This was a wonderful shopping experience. Great menu and selection! Super friendly and knowledgeable staff with a quick line! I also love how they display product in store for you to browse. Definitely will shop here again!” Order from Curaleaf – Weed Street

Zen Leaf – West Loop 222 S Halsted St. , Chicago , IL — recreational 4.7 (19) “I’ve never been in a dispensary before so this was my first time, and the budtender was patient with all my questions and indecisiveness. He was able to help me pick out the best things for my needs and stay within my budget. I’ll be back the next time I’m in Chicago.” Order from Zen Leaf – West Loop

Highest-rated medical dispensaries in Chicago

Medical patients in Chicago have rated these medical dispensaries highly for their large selection of cannabis products and compassionate staff.

nuEra Chicago (Medical) 1308 W. North Ave, Chicago, IL — medical 4.3 (36) “I Really enjoyed my first experience at NuMed. This was my first time visiting a dispensary in Illinois. The store is very clean and modern. Every person I encountered was extremely friendly. Evan was very knowledgeable and gave me really good information on the options available. This dispensary is great. I have no complaints whatsoever. A+” Order from nuEra Chicago (Medical)

Cannabist – Chicago (medical) 4758 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL — medical 4.9 (281) “I just switched dispensaries and cannot say enough about Columbia. The entire staff is friendly, knowledgeable and take their time with each customer as needed. The rewards program saves you money and they accept debit cards!” Order from Cannabist – Chicago (medical)

Sunnyside Medical Cannabis Dispensary – Wrigleyville 3524 North Clark Street, Chicago, IL — medical 3.8 (100) “I had a great experience coming here. I’m a medical patient and placed my first order online before coming in. When I checked in the person behind the counter stopped me to mention they offer 30% off first time medical purchases. They then had another employee help me add more to my order to make the most out of the money I was already planning to spend. They prioritize patients over adult use customers which is great.” Order from Sunnyside Medical Cannabis Dispensary – Wrigleyville

Selection criteria for Leafly List Chicago

To calculate the highest-rated dispensaries in Chicago, our Leafly List team uses a methodology based on quantitative and qualitative review data of dispensaries listed on Leafly in Cook County. This List also uses quality indicators, like customer reorder rates and deal availability (in markets where discounts are legal). Our teams are dedicated to showcasing a wide variety of highly-rated medical and recreational dispensaries.

Remember, if you don’t see your favorite dispensary on Leafly List, make sure you follow, rate, and review your favorite cannabis locations to let the world know where you find your favorite cannabis.