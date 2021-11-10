MEDICAL ID REQUIREDYou need a medical ID to order from this menu.
About this dispensary
Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary - Wrigleyville (medical)
Leafly member since 2015
Followers: 796
3524 North Clark Street, Chicago, IL
License DISP000050
ATMcash accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountmedical
dispensary Hours (Central Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
9am-9pm
9am-4pm
9am-9pm
9am-9pm
9am-9pm
9am-9pm
9am-9pm
Photos of Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary - Wrigleyville (medical)
Deals at Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary - Wrigleyville (medical)
30% off your first medical purchase at Sunnyside!
Valid 3/3/2021 - 3/3/2022
Medical Patients: Get 30% off your first purchase when you become a Sunnyside customer.*
*Offer valid only for first-time medical patients in Illinois. Exclusions may apply.
Veterans Save at Sunnyside!
Valid 8/10/2020 - 12/31/2021
10% off for Veterans daily at Sunnyside.
See store for details.
94 Reviews of Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary - Wrigleyville (medical)
E........d
September 20, 2021
As a new medical patient, I loving having this dispensary so close to my house. It always has the best Cresco selection. As a recreational user, I hated coming here mainly because of the wai times later on in the day but overall this is by far my favorite dispensary. I was also helped by two super helpful people by the name of Nani and Nate. I enjoy coming to the dispensary because I know there are cool nice people. 10/10
T........0
June 29, 2021
Waited in 2 lines for an hour (while medical patients are rushed through while paying less) just to be told l wouldn't be served because it was past 9, telling me to come back and wait again tomorrow, no thanks! They will not get my recommendation or business, I've lived in Çal. and visited Amsterdam apparently they haven't....
G........3
June 21, 2021
Harsh contaminated weed. I bought OZ of "medical" bud and it's full of these tiny black dots that look like seeds. The pop when they burn in a joint. I tried to contact them online several days ago with no replies. I tried calling them but they never answer and there is no way to get a call back. This is like a criminal organization not a "medical" anything.
a........1
May 5, 2021
Been shopping at Sunnyside’s Lakeview location as a medical patient for well over a year now. I have never had a bad experience there. Order online, go through security/check-in, pay, get my stuff, leave. Whole process takes me about 10 minutes to get in and out. Staff/security are always warm and friendly. Product has never disappointed.