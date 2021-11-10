As a new medical patient, I loving having this dispensary so close to my house. It always has the best Cresco selection. As a recreational user, I hated coming here mainly because of the wai times later on in the day but overall this is by far my favorite dispensary. I was also helped by two super helpful people by the name of Nani and Nate. I enjoy coming to the dispensary because I know there are cool nice people. 10/10