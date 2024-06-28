The best rated weed dispensaries in Colorado for 2023

Colorado has a vibrant and plentiful cannabis community. Any adult who needs cannabis will have no problem finding a dispensary in the Centennial State.

Colorado’s cannabis scene is renowned for its rich history and progressive approach to marijuana legalization. The state’s long-standing commitment to cannabis has fostered a thriving industry that caters to both medical patients and recreational customers. When it comes to dispensaries, Coloradans place great importance on cannabis product quality and variety. Both medical and recreational users value dispensaries that prioritize safety, consistency, and generosity in deals and discounts.

As of 2023, Colorado is home to over 500 cannabis dispensaries located across the state from Dinosaur to Denver and everywhere in between. If you find yourself in Colorado looking for a new dispensary or simply looking for one worth hitting up on your Colorado road trip, Leafly List is here to help. Leafly List uses dispensary ratings and reviews by real people to determine which dispensaries are the cream of the crop. According to our data, here are the best dispensaries in Colorado.

Highest-rated recreational dispensaries in Colorado

The best recreational dispensaries in Colorado offer potent products and discounts on weed.

Elements Boulder 1534 55th Street, Boulder, CO — recreational 4.6 (121) “The prices at Elements Boulder are already competitive, but with their daily deals and rewards program, it’s even more enticing. That’s why I keep coming back whenever I need to restock my supply. They also offer products you can’t really find at other dispensaries in the area. The budtenders I’ve encountered have been phenomenal, offering speedy and helpful assistance. I highly recommend visiting Elements for your cannabis needs. Plus, they allow dogs, which is a bonus!” Order from Elements Boulder

Kinfolk Farms 83 Davidson Creek Rd, Durango, CO — recreational 4.8 (71) “As someone who frequents dispensaries, Kinfolk Farms is my go-to store in town. They consistently offer the best buds at the best prices, and their staff is genuine and friendly, always engaging in enjoyable conversations and providing insightful recommendations. Visiting Kinfolk Farms is always a pleasure because of their amazing flower selection that caters to all budgets. As a loyal customer, I have found many reasons to keep coming back including their points system which adds another layer of benefits for customers.” Order from Kinfolk Farms

Chronic Therapy 10030 W. 27th Ave., Wheat Ridge, CO — recreational 4.6 (208) “Chronic Therapy is my go-to dispensary in Colorado. I absolutely love their wide range of high-quality cannabis goodies! Not only do they have an incredible selection, but their customer service is also top-notch. The staff is always friendly, welcoming, and incredibly knowledgeable. They truly go the extra mile to ensure I have the best experience possible. One thing I really appreciate about Chronic Therapy is their unbeatable deals. They have daily specials that give me great value for my money.” Order from Chronic Therapy

Callie’s Cannabis Shoppe (Northglenn) 920 W. 104th Ave, Northglenn, CO — recreational 4.8 (258) “Callie’s Cannabis Shop is my new favorite dispensary in the area! Since I recently moved here, I’ve been trying out different shops, and Callie’s has become my go-to spot. The staff there is always incredibly friendly and ready to answer any questions I have. It creates a welcoming and comfortable atmosphere. One thing I absolutely love about Callie’s is their daily and monthly deals. They consistently offer great promotions that make their products even more affordable. I particularly enjoy getting popcorn nugs and a cart, and I’m always satisfied with the quality and pricing.” Order from Callie’s Cannabis Shoppe (Northglenn)

Altitude Aurora 10455 E. Colfax Ave, Aurora, CO — recreational 4.8 (1164) “Altitude Aurora is truly an awesome dispensary. The first thing that caught my attention was their massive selection of products. They have everything you could possibly need, and they always seem to have great deals going on. It’s a budget-conscious shopper’s dream! The bud tenders at Altitude Aurora are incredibly knowledgeable. Whether you’re a seasoned cannabis connoisseur or a newbie, they’ll make sure you find exactly what you’re looking for. Another thing I like about Altitude is their customer appreciation. If you spend more than $60, they’ll even toss in a free joint. It’s a small gesture, but it goes a long way in making you feel valued as a customer.” Order from Altitude Aurora

High Q – Cedaredge 755 S Grand Mesa Dr , Cedaredge, CO — recreational 5 (1) “High Q in Cedaredge is absolutely amazing! I can’t say enough good things about this dispensary. The staff is incredibly knowledgeable and friendly. They take the time to understand my needs and recommend products that have been a game-changer for me. I’m so grateful for their expertise and guidance. Even when I didn’t have much money to spend, the staff at High Q treated me with the same respect and kindness as any other customer. It’s the little things like that which make a big difference. Their dedication to providing exceptional service is truly commendable.” Order from High Q – Cedaredge

Elevated Longmont 9800 N 119th St, Longmont, CO — recreational 4.8 (110) “Elevated Dispensary in Longmont is an absolute gem! As a newcomer to the area, I stumbled upon this dispensary and decided to check it out. From the moment I arrived, I was impressed. The location is easily accessible with a smooth parking lot and plenty of parking spaces available. The experienced bud tenders at Elevated Dispensary really know their stuff. They were able to answer all of my questions and made some fantastic recommendations based on my preferences. In addition to the outstanding service, Elevated Dispensary offers a wide range of products. I love that you can actually smell and see the cannabis before making a purchase. It’s a store that truly allows you to have a sensory experience.” Order from Elevated Longmont

Doobie Sisters – Cortez 695 N. Broadway, Cortez, CO — recreational 4.8 (80) “Doobie Sisters is hands down the best dispensary in Cortez, and I would even go as far as saying it’s the best in all of Southwest Colorado. From the moment you walk in, the staff at Doobie Sisters make you feel welcome and valued. They are incredibly friendly and always ready to assist you with any questions or concerns you may have. One thing that really sets Doobie Sisters apart is their exceptional customer service. They actually answer their phone and take the time to check if they have the specific products you’re looking for in stock. It’s a level of attentiveness that you don’t always find in other dispensaries.” Order from Doobie Sisters – Cortez

Dino Dispensary 800 E 3rd St, Dinosaur, CO — recreational 4.8 (101) “Dino Dispensary is absolutely amazing. The moment I walked in, I was greeted by delightful and friendly staff who made me feel right at home. The atmosphere is welcoming and the overall vibe is fantastic. It’s clear that they provide a quality service to the community. I was particularly impressed with their massive selection of cartridges and the quality of their products. What’s even better is that their prices are quite reasonable. The prices they offer are not only the best in Dino, but they are also competitive on a national level. This speaks volumes about their commitment to delivering exceptional value to their customers. It’s great to find a dispensary that offers both quality and affordability.” Order from Dino Dispensary

Green Cross (Rifle) 1435 Airport Rd, Rifle, CO — recreational 4.8 (215) “Green Cross is an excellent dispensary with an outstanding selection of products. Every time I visit, I am impressed by the kind and knowledgeable staff. They are always ready to assist and provide valuable recommendations. One of the reasons I keep coming back to Green Cross is their great prices. They offer competitive pricing that makes it a fantastic value for the quality of products they provide. What sets Green Cross apart from other dispensaries in Rifle, in my opinion, is the exceptional manners displayed by the staff. Every employee I have interacted with has been friendly, professional, and polite. It’s refreshing to encounter such a level of respect and courtesy which can be hard to find in Rifle.” Order from Green Cross (Rifle)

Highest-rated medical dispensaries in Colorado

The top-rated medical dispensaries in Colorado have compassionate budtenders and deep discounts for medical patients.

Hightops – Royer 1022 S Royer St, Colorado Springs, CO — medical 4.7 (35) “The customer service at Hightops is always exceptional. The budtenders are friendly, knowledgeable, and their positive attitudes make every interaction a pleasure. The deals they offer are consistently impressive and meet my medical needs perfectly. In my opinion, Hightops has the best customer service of any dispensary I’ve visited. I also love their highroller program, where I earn points towards future purchases. It’s a great way to show appreciation and pass on deals to loyal medical customers.” Order from Hightops – Royer

The Chronic Factory 150 Rio Grande Boulevard, Denver, CO — medical 5 (2) “The Chronic Factory is hands down one of the best dispensaries I’ve come across. As a member, I specifically chose to bring my EPC to them because their deals and quality are truly unmatched. What sets them apart is the owner, who is a down-to-earth and personable individual. It’s refreshing to see a dispensary that doesn’t feel overly corporate. I have loved every product I’ve purchased from The Chronic Factory. Their attention to detail and commitment to quality is evident in everything they offer. What impresses me the most is their effort to remember every customer, creating a personalized and welcoming experience. I can’t recommend them enough, and I encourage everyone to give them a try. You might just find your new cannabis home.” Order from The Chronic Factory

The Station – Rocky Ford (Med) 1701 Elm Ave, Rocky Ford, CO — medical 5 (1) “Visiting The Station feels like a breath of fresh air. The staff’s friendliness, the laid-back atmosphere, and the exceptional product quality all contribute to a truly enjoyable experience. They create a mellow atmosphere that is the complete opposite of the big city, assembly line dispensaries. It’s nice to find a place that feels personal and relaxed. What sets The Station apart for me is the outstanding quality of their products. Whether you’re looking for flower, concentrates, or edibles, they have a wide variety to cater to different preferences and needs. They seem to understand that everyone has their own unique specifications when it comes to cannabis, and they strive to meet those needs.” Order from The Station – Rocky Ford (Med)

Cross Genetics Medical (evans ave) 2440 W Evans Ave, Denver, CO — medical 4.7 (8) “My experience at Cross Genetics was truly exceptional. Not only did they offer a fantastic selection of high-quality products at reasonable prices, but their service was impeccable. The staff member who assisted me on the medical side went above and beyond to ensure that I had a great experience. He patiently listened to my requests and provided valuable insights and knowledge about the various products available. It’s evident that the staff at Cross Genetics are passionate about what they do and genuinely care about their customers. On top of everything, they have a convenient point system that adds an extra layer of benefits for their loyal customers. I can confidently say that I won’t be shopping anywhere else.” Order from Cross Genetics Medical (evans ave)

Ganja Gourmet (Medical) 1810 S Broadway, Denver, CO — medical 4.1 (8) “Ganja Gourmet is a great spot. The staff are incredibly chill and helpful, creating a laid-back and welcoming atmosphere. It’s refreshing to find a small business like this and I’ve been impressed with their knowledge about the products and their willingness to answer all my questions. There’s no rush, and they let me take my time exploring and making decisions. They have a wide variety of products to choose from, catering to different preferences and needs. Whether it’s flower, edibles, or concentrates, they have it all. And the best part? The prices are good too. It’s nice to find a dispensary that understands the importance of affordability. They really take care of the locals here in Colorado and understand everything is already expensive enough.” Order from Ganja Gourmet (Medical)

The Healing Canna – Bijou 3692 E Bijou St, Colorado Springs, CO — medical 4.1 (27) “Every time I step into Healing Canna dispensary, I instantly feel the positive vibes. The atmosphere is pleasant and inviting, creating a comfortable experience. What sets them apart for me is the exceptional quality of their medicinal products. I can always count on finding high-quality options that meet my needs. Not only do they offer great products, but they also have reasonable prices. I’ve been a loyal customer for years, and the staff members have always been incredibly sweet and friendly. They consistently provide a 5-star experience, and I’m grateful to have such a reliable dispensary in my community.” Order from The Healing Canna – Bijou

Silver Stem Fine Cannabis | Rockrimmon at Garden of the Gods 5156 Centennial Blvd, Colorado Springs , CO — medical 5 (1) “I absolutely love Silver Stem Fine Cannabis! Every time I walk into their dispensary, I’m immediately impressed by how clean and well-organized it is. The staff members are always friendly and eager to help me find the perfect product. One thing I really appreciate is being able to use the magnifier to get a close look at the buds before making a decision. The aroma is simply incredible, and it’s even better when I bring it home and open the package. The quality of their cannabis is outstanding, and it never disappoints. Silver Stem has become my go-to dispensary, and I’m so grateful to have them in our community. From the welcoming atmosphere to the knowledgeable staff and top-notch products, they truly excel in every way.” Order from Silver Stem Fine Cannabis | Rockrimmon at Garden of the Gods

Original Cannabis Growers 2625 East Saint Vrain Street, Colorado Springs, CO — medical 3.8 (16) “Original Cannabis Growers is my favorite mom and pop dispensary in the Springs. Their grower has been growing for 20 years, and it shows in the bud. Not only is the flower exceptional, but their concentrates are also reasonably priced for the quality you get. And if you’re into edibles, Original Cannabis Growers has the cheapest options in town. My experiences at this dispensary have been nothing short of great, so I highly recommend giving them a try. You’ll be greeted with friendly faces, excellent products, and affordable prices.” Order from Original Cannabis Growers

DANK Dispensary – (Medical) 3835 Elm St, Denver, CO — medical 4.8 (107) “In my opinion, DANK is the best dispensary in town. They have that old-school charm that I absolutely love, selling their products right out of the jar instead of prepackaged. It’s such a refreshing experience to be able to see and smell the flower before making a purchase. Their product is fire, and they price it with consumers in mind. The staff at DANK is not only friendly but also organized, ensuring a smooth and efficient shopping experience. Whether you’re a visitor or a local, DANK is the place to be. It has that sense of home that will leave you satisfied. If you’re looking for a dispensary that ticks all the boxes, DANK is the answer.” Order from DANK Dispensary – (Medical)

NuVue – Colorado Springs 2304 E Platte Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO — medical 4.8 (62) “NuVue Dispensary is my go-to place for all my medicinal needs. The budtenders have been serving me for a long time and they are absolutely wonderful. The level of service and care they provide is unmatched, making NuVue my favorite dispensary in the Springs. No matter what I’m looking for, whether it’s relief from physical ailments, stress, anxiety, or simply a good buzz, NuVue has it all. What sets NuVue apart from other medical dispensaries is their commitment to meeting customer needs. They won’t try to sell you products you don’t need, unlike some other places. They genuinely care about their customers and prioritize their well-being. It’s refreshing to have such an honest and transparent approach to the process.” Order from NuVue – Colorado Springs

Selection criteria for Leafly List Colorado

To calculate the highest-rated dispensaries in Colorado, our Leafly List team uses a methodology based on quantitative and qualitative review data of dispensaries listed on Leafly, as well as other quality indicators, like reorder rates and deals availability (in markets where discounts are legal). Our teams are dedicated to showcasing a wide variety of highly-rated medical and recreational dispensaries.

Remember, if you don’t see your favorite dispensary on the list, make sure you follow, rate, and review your favorite cannabis locations to let the world know where you find your favorite cannabis.