Puff, puff, polls: a stoner play-by-play for Election Day

We have a general idea of how election days go, even if we don’t see the results the same day. The lines, the coverage, the stickers.

For weed lovers like myself, Election Day is also a reason to blow big smoke and stay elevated – just in case things go awry. Join me as I walk you through my Election Day 2020.

8 a.m. : voting in person



This year, I’m voting in person on Election Day and a bowl of Blue Dream will be the perfect way to get my day started. It’s calming but still keeps me clear-minded. I’ve already double-checked my registration and reviewed my sample ballot three times. Now, it’s time to smoke the results I want to see!

Like every other day, I’ll also be taking 10 mg of full-spectrum CBD to keep me at an even keel.

Related 6 strains that will prepare you to vote in November

11 a.m. : back from the polls

While I would normally keep my PAX Era on me to medicate on the go, playing it by the book at the polls is a must. Unfortunately, I don’t know how long it’s going to take, but that’s why I made sure to wake and bake.

When I get home, I’ll be ready to get into my Flo and celebrate my participation in this historical race with one of my favorite sativas for focus. Time to log in for work!

Noon: checking election coverage

Related Election 2020: Cannabis legalization results and live coverage

Getting all of the results in could take hours or even days this year, which means I’ll need something for the long haul. For me, that means it will be time to roll up a Backwoods.

With a ‘woods full of Sundae Driver, I can light the blunt and give my body some of the relaxing effects I’ll need to get through a long night of updates and breaking news.

5 p.m. : making dinner



Election Day is always perfect for comfort food or a big family meal that will keep the whole house distracted from the chaos. This year, we’re leaning in hard with Taco Tuesday.

To keep my worries at bay, I’ll be working on a mango salsa recipe for my tacos while also enjoying a little Mango Kush as I prep dinner. I’m thinking steak, fish, and carnitas. Yum.

Bedtime:

Who knows how long into the night I’ll be tracking results this year. What I do know is that I want to sleep soundly when it’s all over, so I’ll be putting edibles into play as soon as I close my computer and stop tracking coverage.

Depending on how the day goes, I may want to stay conversational with 10mg or crawl under my covers with 20 mg in my system. Only time will tell. But when it comes to sleep – gummies never disappoint.

Make sure you get out to vote today, and stay lifted, my friends!

Janessa Bailey Janessa was born and raised in the Midwest, and serves as Leafly's current culture editor. She has a background in content, activism, and African-American Studies. View Janessa Bailey's articles