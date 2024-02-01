Star signs and cannabis strains: February 2024 horoscopes

Hello Stargazers, and welcome to February: the month of love, chocolate, and all things cozy. This month’s marvelous alignment in the stars catalyzes a month of innovation and personal development. We find ourselves in the midst of Aquarius season, known for focus, progression, and originality, compounded by the movements of Mercury, Mars, and Venus. This planetary shift encourages us to review our ways of communicating, our passions, and our relationships. Now is the time to consider novel ideas and fresh approaches in various aspects of life, particularly our past obstacles.

The new moon in Aquarius in the middle of the month means new beginnings and intention setting, underscoring February’s theme of transformation and personal evolution. Consider this an invitation for some quiet reflective time, enhanced by a soothing cannabis session to deepen your thoughts. Use this period to ponder your ambitions and explore ways to move beyond conventional methods to fulfill them.

The influence of Aquarius increases our appetites for learning. In your relationships, strive for honest and open communication, and appreciate the uniqueness of those around you. The essence of Aquarius honors individuality while recognizing the value of community and shared experiences. Let this month serve as a reminder to find harmony between your own desires and contributions to those around you, nurturing unity and mutual understanding.

Your February horoscope

Aquarius

(Leafly)

Happy Birthday, Aquarius! Your special season in February is time of personal renewal and empowerment. The Aquarius season is further energized by the transit of Mercury, Mars, and Venus into your sign, each bringing a unique boost to your personal endeavors and self-expression. With Mercury, your intellectual abilities are heightened, and your communication becomes more effective and innovative. This is an excellent period for articulating your ideas and engaging in stimulating conversations that reflect your unique perspectives and ideas.

The arrival of Mars in your sign infuses you with increased energy and drive, so break ground on personal projects or take decisive action towards your goals. Your assertiveness and confidence surge here, helping you to make significant progress in areas that matter most to you. Venus in Aquarius enhances your charm and social appeal—a great time for personal interactions and forming new connections.

The new moon in Aquarius means it’s time to focus on what you want to achieve in the coming year and align your actions with your true self. This month, Aquarius, is about embracing your individuality and innovative spirit, and using this energy to propel yourself forward in your personal journey. Enjoy your season and the unique opportunities it brings!

February strain: You never fake the funk, Aquarius. A February filled with intensified feelings and love will go down a lot smoother with Chocolate Skunk. Its uplifting and pungent mix of the earthy, chocolatey tartness of Chocolope with the classic aroma of old school Skunk parallels your heightened emotions and the need for creative expression in your relationships. Whether you choose planning a romantic getaway or a cozy night in, Chocolate Skunk brings the focus and energy needed to make every experience more vibrant and memorable.

Pisces

(Leafly)

The Aquarius season brings a wave of introspection and self-awareness in perfect harmony with your inner world and subconscious mind, Pisces. This period is accentuated by the transit of Mercury, Mars, and Venus into Aquarius each with their own roles to play. With Mercury, your thought processes turn inward to explore your inner thoughts and feelings more deeply. This is a time where you might find yourself contemplating life’s mysteries or engaging in more meaningful and reflective conversations.

The entry of Mars into Aquarius energizes your inner self, giving you the courage to confront and work through buried issues or past experiences that may be holding you back. Venus in Aquarius brings a gentle and harmonious energy to this introspective journey, helping you to find peace and balance within yourself.

The new moon in Aquarius will have you considering what personal barriers you wish to break through or what inner truths you want to uncover. This month, Pisces, is about melding your natural empathy and intuition with the innovative and liberating energy of Aquarius for profound self-understanding and emotional clarity.

February strain: You have a sweet tooth, Pisces. A calmer February for you means Chocolate Cheesecake is the perfect strain to complement your relaxed vibe without skimping on flavor. This hybrid, with its chocolatey flavor and a mix of Chocolope, Russian Ghost Ruderalis, and Legacy Skunk, offers a potent yet soothing high ideal for your moments of solo self-care, enhancing your peaceful retreat and keeping you uplifted and content.

Aries

(Leafly)

Aries, you’ll find yourself amidst a wave of refreshing energy and innovative ideas throughout Aquarius season. This month is particularly significant for you as Mercury, Mars, and Venus all make their way into Aquarius. The presence of Mercury in Aquarius sharpens your intellect and emboldens you to communicate your unique ideas. It’s an excellent time for brainstorming and collaborative projects, where your natural leadership can shine through in a group setting.

The entry of Mars into Aquarius injects a burst of energy into your pursuits, especially those involving teamwork or technology. You might find yourself more drawn to social causes or group activities where you can make a tangible impact. Meanwhile, Venus graces your social sector, enhancing your connections with friends and colleagues.

The new moon in Aquarius gives you a pivotal chance to set intentions in your social circle and long-term aspirations, reflecting on your goals and how to align them with the collective good. Remember, this month is about finding balance between your individual desires and the needs of the community around you.

February strain: Hey rams, this February, Chocolate Diesel is your perfect companion as you navigate a period of cultivating empathy and deep connections. Its uplifting and creative buzz mirrors your horoscope’s call for slowing down and making time for introspection, helping you balance your spontaneous energy with planning and intention. As you enjoy your solo time and ponder life’s big questions, let this mouthful of dark chocolate and gas enhance your journey.

Taurus

(Leafly)

Taurus, as you step into February and Aquarius season, focus on your professional and public life. This month is marked by the movements of Mercury, Mars, and Venus into Aquarius, so expect new unfoldings in your career and reputation. Mercury’s transit may increase communications and mental activity in your work environment, so take advantage of networking and sharing innovative ideas with colleagues. You may find yourself more involved in discussions and planning, where your practical insights can greatly contribute to the success of projects.

The arrival of Mars in Aquarius energizes your ambitions, pushing you to take bold career steps. This is a period where your determination and hard work can lead to significant achievements. Embrace new challenges and step out of your comfort zone. Venus softens the competitive edge, fostering harmonious relationships with superiors and coworkers, while the new moon in Aquarius helps you set intentions.

Reflect on your professional path and envision where you want to be. Remember, this month is about balancing your steady Taurus nature with the innovative spirit of Aquarius in order to grow and excel in your career while staying true to your values.

February strain: As you dive into a work-focused February, bulls, Chocolate Kush is here to bring a sense of calm and balance. After a long day of innovative thinking and relentless dedication, this strain’s relaxing effects are perfect for unwinding and rejuvenating. Embrace the harmony of hard work and well-deserved relaxation with Chocolate Kush, enhancing your evenings with its soothing touch and rich, earthy flavors.

Gemini

(Leafly)

Aquarius season casts a spotlight on your quest for knowledge and expansion, Gemini. The transit of Mercury, Mars, and Venus into Aquarius, each playing a unique role in your journey. Mercury enhances your natural curiosity, so you may find yourself drawn to new subjects, eager to absorb information and share it with others. This is an excellent time for educational pursuits, travel plans, or exploring philosophical ideas that broaden your perspective.

Mars, concurrently, injects a dose of energy into your adventurous spirit, so be bold in your explorations, intellectual or physical. You may feel more daring and willing to step out of your comfort zone, but Venus softens your empirical experiences, ensuring that you connect with others while learning.

Aquarius’s new moon presents a perfect opportunity to set intentions for personal growth and expansion. What knowledge experiences are you hoping for this year? February is about blending your Gemini adaptability with the innovative energy of Aquarius, leading to exciting discoveries and new connections.

February strain: In your busy February, Gemini, the classic Chocolope is here to lift your spirits during those gloomy days. Its energizing and mood-enhancing effects are a perfect match for your need to balance hard work with mental well-being. As you find moments for self-reflection and nature, let Chocolope’s singular blend of melon and chocolate keep your thoughts bright and your creativity flowing.

Cancer

(Leafly)

Cancer, the energies of February usher in a phase of transformation for you, highlighted by the transit of Mercury, Mars, and Venus into Aquarius, each bringing a unique influence to your deeper self. With Mercury, your thoughts and communications may turn (even) more inward, encouraging personal changes and inner truths. This is an ideal period for journaling, therapy, or any activity that helps you connect with your innermost thoughts and feelings.

Mars motivates you to address and overcome deep-seated issues or fears—a powerful time for harnessing the courage and drive to make significant changes in your life. Venus in Aquarius cushions this intense journey, bringing a sense of harmony and ease to remind us that growth can be a gentle and rewarding process.

The new moon also sets the stage for setting intentions related to emotional healing and personal transformation; consider what aspects of your life to renew or change. Remember, this month is about blending your intuitive Cancer nature with the liberating energy of Aquarius for profound personal growth and healing.

February strain: As you embrace newfound self-confidence this February, gentle crabs, Chocolate Fondue is the perfect strain to complement your bold, creative surge. Its uplifting and arousing effects will enhance your innovative ideas at work and in your personal life. Enjoy the funky concoction of sweet and cheesy notes of Chocolate Fondue as you experiment with new styles and bring a fresh spark to your relationships.

Leo

(Leafly)

The Aquarius season brings a focus on your relationships and partnerships, Leo, marked by the transit of Mercury, Mars, and Venus into Aquarius. Mercury’s move enhances your communication in relationships. You’ll find it easier to express your thoughts and listen to your partners, both business and personal. It’s a great time for meaningful conversations and finding common ground in your most important relationships.

Mars also energizes your partnership sector, spurring on initiating new partnerships, tackling issues head-on, or simply injecting more enthusiasm into your existing connections. But remember to balance this assertiveness with consideration for others’ perspectives, which the harmony of Venus may help with by smoothing over any rough edges that Mars might bring.

For the new moon in Aquarius, think about what you want to achieve in your partnerships and the collaboration needed to reach these goals. This month, the key for you, Leo, is to quell your natural leadership qualities with the collaborative spirit of Aquarius, fostering relationships that are both fulfilling and equitable.

February strain: A more introspective and creative February for you, Leo, means you need an inspiring strain. The landrace Chocolate Thai is your ideal strain to spark those great ideas. Its uplifting and energizing effects align perfectly with your need to focus inwardly while nurturing your creative spirit. And it holds a unique flavor that’s been perfected over generations. Let Chocolate Thai enhance your moments of solitude, helping you to organize your thoughts and emerge with clarity and renewed energy.

Virgo

(Leafly)

As you navigate February’s Aquarius season, Virgo, let it cast its influence on your daily routines and work life. This month holds some major potential for your day-to-day due to the transit of Mercury, Mars, and Venus into Aquarius. Mercury enriches your intellectual capabilities,, especially in your work environment. This is an excellent time for problem-solving and innovative thinking. You might find yourself more inclined towards brainstorming and coming up with unconventional solutions to routine challenges.

The entry of Mars into Aquarius adds vigor and energy to your work ethic, making you feel more driven to tackle tasks and productivity. This is a great period to initiate new projects or to put extra effort into ongoing ones. And don’t forget to rest! Venus in Aquarius eases the workplace atmosphere, fostering pleasant interactions with colleagues and, we hope, a more harmonious vibe.

The new moon in Aquarius is a key moment for setting new intentions and maybe adopting new habits that improve your well-being or efficiency. February’s focus for you, Virgo, is to blend your natural meticulousness with the forward-thinking energy of Aquarius, leading to a more enjoyable and productive daily life.

February strain: Don’t fight stepping into the spotlight, Virgo! February brings a heightened need for self-expression and persuasion, so Chocolate Chunk is here to help you strike that balance. Its calming and grounding effects are perfect for those moments when you need to step back, relax, and give yourself the space you crave. Enjoy the rich, earthy flavors of Chocolate Chunk as it soothes you after a day of hustling, complementing your journey towards a more harmonious and less conflicted month.

Libra

(Leafly)

Smile, Libra, as the energies of February and Aquarius season invite you to explore and express your creativity and joy. Mercury, Mars, and Venus moving Aquarius bring new vigor to your playful and romantic aspects. Mercury sharpens your communication, making it an excellent time for artistic endeavors, expressing your ideas in new, vibrant ways, and enjoying stimulating conversations with friends and loved ones. You might find yourself drawn to intellectual pursuits that also allow for creative expression.

The arrival of Mars in Aquarius arouses your pursuit of pleasure, potentially sparking new romantic relationships. Take the lead in matters of the heart and pursue what brings you joy with enthusiasm, whether it’s a new hobby, a creative project, or a crush; Mars provides the drive and confidence to explore these areas. Venus in Aquarius subsequently enhances your charm and allure, making it a favorable time for putting yourself out there.

Aquarius’s new moon also presents an opportunity to set enduring intentions. Think about what brings you happiness and how you can incorporate more of it into your life. This month, Libra, is about blending your natural affinity for balance and harmony with the risk-taking and free-spirited energy of Aquarius, leading to a fulfilling and joyful expression of your true self.

February strain: Hey Libra, why not unwind this month with some Mint Chocolate Chip? This strain lifts your mood while keeping you grounded, perfect for balancing out those overwhelming days and easing any insomnia or headaches. Plus, its sweet, minty aroma perfectly suits the decadent, chill vibe you need to keep things harmonious this month. Stay balanced and breezy, scales!

Scorpio

(Leafly)

February wants you to focus on your home and family life, Scorpio, encouraging a nurturing and innovative approach in these areas. The transit of Mercury, Mars, and Venus into Aquarius plays a significant role in connecting with your personal space and loved ones. Mercury enhances your communication within your family and close circles, so make time for open discussions that lead to deeper understanding and future family projects. Your thoughts may also turn towards innovative ways to enhance your living space to better reflect your inner-self.

The entry of Mars into Aquarius brings a burst of energy to your domestic life—tackle those home-related projects and address issues with a direct approach. This energy can also manifest as asserting your independence within family dynamics. Meanwhile, Venus in Aquarius cools the atmosphere, fostering harmony and positive interactions at home.

The new moon in Aquarius is a key moment for setting new intentions for your home life and emotional foundations. This month, Scorpio, is about blending your depth and intensity with the innovative and communal spirit of Aquarius, creating a nurturing and progressive home environment.

February strain: When you need a little pick-me-up out of your usual magnitude, Scorpio, to navigate your successful February, Chocolate Haze is here to match your vibe! This sativa-dominant strain, known for its bold chocolatey notes and hints of spicy coffee, will keep you focused and creative, aligning with your strong negotiation skills at work. After a day of achievements (and possibly planning that countryside trip), unwind with Chocolate Haze’s euphoric and soothing high—the ideal companion for both your professional and personal victories this month.

Sagittarius

(Leafly)

As you journey through February, Sagittarius, the Aquarius season highlights the realms of communication, learning, and fun little trips. This period is enriched by the transit and influences of Mercury, Mars, and Venus into Aquarius. Mercury will elevate your already sharp mind to new levels of agility and innovation. This is a fantastic time for intellectual discussions, learning new skills, or exploring new ideas. Your communication style may become more forward-thinking, and your mind drawn to unconventional topics or means of expression.

The entry of Mars into Aquarius energizes your daily communications and local travels, with more drive to vocalize your ideas and opinions, or follow your curiosity with short getaways. Be mindful of being too impulsive in your speech, as Mars can sometimes make you more direct than intended. Venus in Aquarius brings a harmonious touch to these interactions, smoothing over the edges and enhancing your social charm.

The new moon also asks you to consider new ways to connect with loved ones and share your newfound knowledge. This month, Sags, is about your natural enthusiasm for knowledge gelling with the innovative and community-oriented energy of Aquarius.

February strain: Sagittarius, as you find your inner strength and balance this February, Chocolate Oranges strikes the perfect mix to accompany your journey. Its indica-dominant blend of Mint Chocolate Chip and Orange Valley OG, but still offers a talkative, tingly, and giggly experience for those moments when you need to forgive and move past disappointments. Embrace the uplifting vibes of Chocolate Oranges as you connect with nature and focus on the true friendships that matter, making this month a time of healing and joyous discovery.

Capricorn

(Leafly)

Stay sharp, Capricorn, as February and Aquarius season usher in a period of focus on financial and material resources; Mercury, Mars, and Venus moving into Aquarius each affect your approach to finances and possessions in different ways. Your thoughts and communications may revolve around new financial strategies or innovative ways to manage your resources with Mercury. Budgeting, planning, and discussing financial matters with clarity and foresight are key. You might find yourself more open to exploring unconventional methods of increasing your income or managing your assets.

The arrival of Mars in Aquarius injects energy and initiative into your financial sector. You may feel more driven to take action regarding your financial goals, like seeking new income sources, investing, or tackling debts. Mars encourages you to be proactive, but also cautions, against impulsive financial decisions. Venus in Aquarius will bring opportunities for harmony and balance in your material world—a favorable time for smoothing over financial negotiations and appreciating the resources you have.

The new moon in Aquarius is a significant moment for considering what steps to take to build a more stable and satisfying financial foundation. This month, Capricorn, is for aligning your natural practicality and discipline with the innovative and forward-thinking energy of Aquarius.

February strain: This is a month for frugality and budgeting, Capricorn. As you navigate a February that requires restraint, Chocolate Mint OG is your perfect companion. This strain, with its deep flavors of chocolate, mint, pine, and spice, mirrors your need for relaxation and mental rest after being everyone’s go-to advisor on top of your own planning. Let a bowl of these calming effects help you unwind and recharge, ensuring you’re ready to face the hustle and bustle with renewed energy and a clear mind.

