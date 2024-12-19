Cannabis predictions for 2025: Low prices, high taxes, and hash

Leafly predicts the future—but you control the outcome. (Leafly)

Best of times? Worst of times? … Why not both at once?

The year 2025 will be good for consumers in terms of pricing, stores, selection, home growing, and hash. Prices will be low, more stores will open with more options, cool seeds will flourish, and hash will be everywhere.

But it’s going to be another bear of a year for growers, sellers, and activists. Both Republicans and Democrats love soaking the pot industry with taxes and regulations. America’s 40 million or so past-month smokers have yet to find their voice and push back.

The wheel of time is set to turn once again. So let’s punch up our annual predictions in the style of asking questions to a Magic 8 Ball. We’ll let you make the pot puns.

Big legislative moves

Will Congress legalize marijuana? My reply is no.

Will the federal government reschedule marijuana? Outlook not so good.

Will Congress further regulate hemp-derived products? Most likely.

Will the States further regulate hemp-derived products? It is decidedly so.

State legalization in 2025

Will Pennsylvania legalize marijuana? My reply is no.

Will Oklahoma legalize marijuana? My reply is no.

Will Hawaii legalize marijuana? My reply is no.

Will New Hampshire legalize marijuana? Very doubtful.

Will Florida legalize marijuana? My reply is no.

Will more local, state, and federal expungement efforts continue? Outlook good.

Will more local cities and counties decriminalize cannabis? Yes.

Retail

Will more than 100 new dispensaries open in legal US states? It is certain.

Will more delivery, pickup, and drive-through options open up in legal US states? You may rely on it.

Will more lounges open up in legal US states? It is certain.

Will the East Coast states gain stores, farms, and clout in the legal market? Signs point to yes.

Will California cannabis cafe culture hit new heights? As I see it, yes.

Strains & Products

New strain for 2025: Ridgeline’s Blueberry Caviar perfumes the room. (David Downs/Leafly)

Will blueberry be a hype flavor of 2024? Most likely.

Will Zoap be a hype flavor of 2024? Outlook good.

Will Lemon Cherry Gelato peak? Very doubtful.

Will consumers see a lot more live rosin all-in-one vapes? Yes.

Peanut Butter Breath Rosin Syrup disposable vape from Arcata Fire. (David Downs/Leafly)

Will consumers see a lot more seeds for sale? Yes.

Will even more of the crop go to fresh-frozen? Most likely.

Will even more of cannabis culture become about hash? As I see it, yes.

Will cannabis prices find their bottom? Don’t count on it.

Will value-added cannabis products like live rosin reach new price heights? Signs point to yes.

Will the home grow movement get bigger? Signs point to yes.

More legislation

Will more cities or states debate and pass THC caps? Most likely.

Will cannabis face continued censorship on social platforms? Better not tell you now.

Will the US government legalize cannabis banking? Unclear, ask again later.

Will cannabis taxes and regulations go up? Signs point to yes.

Will more states try ‘social equity’ laws? Yes.

Will more legal challenges narrow or nullify ‘social equity’ laws? Most likely.

Will consumers form a big association and find their political voice? Concentrate and try again.

Will Canadian cannabis remain stagnant and over-regulated? Better not tell you now.

See how easy that was? If you don’t like our Predictions, leave one of your own in our survey below. Afterward, get out there and prove us wrong. The future is unwritten. Our fates are what we make it, so go make yours a good one. See you in 2025.