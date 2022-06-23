I’m obsessed with microdosing 1 mg edibles. Here’s why.

Every day for the past week, I’ve luxuriated in the effects of one of the most enjoyable cannabis products that I’ve come across in a long time.

When I say “most enjoyable,” however, I don’t mean the one that got me the highest. Far from it.

Yes, my friends, I’m talking about one of the underrated, unsung heroes of cannabis: The microdose edible. Specifically, the 1 mg Relief 5:1:5 Ginger mints from multistate brand Mr. Moxey’s.

Before we go on, I’d like to point out that this is not a paid ad. The ginger mints caught my eye at the superb Seattle shop Dockside, and the rest is history.

I was drawn to the mints for reasons beyond their tiny quantity of THC: They also include 5 mg of CBD and 5 mg of super-soothing CBG. Taken together, this bouquet of minor cannabinoids proved to be much more potent and effective than the sum of its parts. In other words, the entourage effect in action.

And look, I don’t have much trouble imagining you, dear reader, rolling your eyes right now. Rest assured, many of my friends already beat you to the punch. I get it. Micro microdose products ain’t for everyone.

But I ask only this: Don’t knock it ‘til you try it.

Microdose edibles provide a wealth of benefits

I first stumbled onto microdose edibles a few years ago, thanks to Kiva’s 2.5 milligram Petra mints.

Even though the mints felt like outliers in the market, similar products exist in nearly every legal state: Goodship is rocking 2.5 milligram pastilles in Washington State, Colorado’s Lucky Edibles slings 2 milligram candies, and in California, Zeno boasts a 0.4 milligram tablet, just to name a few.

These products provide a handful of benefits. They make cannabis more accessible to novice consumers. They allow for exceptionally fine-tuned dosing. And for those of us prone to cannabis-induced anxiety (hello to you, too), they offer a near-guaranteed solution.

Some of America’s most popular microdose edibles

CBG gets by with a little help from its friends

I was particularly thrilled to see that the Relief mints contain CBG (cannabigerol). This non-intoxicating cannabinoid is often referred to as the mother of all cannabinoids: As a cannabis plant grows, CBG is one of the first cannabinoids to appear. Over time, the plant converts it to THC, CBD, and other cannabinoids. By the time the plant gets harvested, only trace amounts of CBG remain.

CBG has a reputation for providing substantial pain relief. Additionally, as Leafly’s Amelia WIlliams reported earlier this year, it shows promise as a remedy for anxiety and insomnia.

Sugar and spice and everything nice: Mr. Moxey’s 1 mg ginger Relief mints.

Low-dose products like these mints can be particularly effective when taken in conjunction with each other—this reaction is known as the entourage effect.

As Nick Jikomes recently noted in his Leafly column, the entourage effect enables cannabis products containing multiple cannabinoids, like CBD and THC, to reduce pain much more than an isolated cannabinoid.

I was curious to find out whether that would be the case with these joyful ginger jollies, and in particular, whether the entourage effect would amplify the effects of the CBG.

The short answer? Hell yes.

Relief mints induced splendid, indica-like effects

On each occasion that I’ve taken a Relief mint, I’ve experienced surprisingly pronounced effects from the CBD and CBG.

I felt these cannabinoids’ soothing properties most prominently in my knees and upper back muscles. The tension there—in my case, caused by both hunched prolonged computer work (including, yes, right now) and rock climbing—melted away.

Furthermore, my mind felt at ease, utterly tranquil. I felt centered, clear-headed, and extremely calm.

Despite the tiny dose of THC, I nonetheless felt a bit spaced and slowed down, and I don’t recommend taking the Relief mints if you’re trying to engage in much intense physical activity.

As I mentioned, I’ve taken one of the mints every day since I bought them last week. My favorite experience with them took place during a mellow concert in Missoula. I felt myself sink, relaxed, into my theater seat and was able to savor the music in an extremely chill state. When the show ended, I left the concert feeling not just mellowed out, but mentally refreshed as well.

Honestly, though, the most rewarding thing about these microdose mints was that they reminded me that cannabis can serve us all in myriad ways. Sometimes you gotta embrace a product your smoking buddies might scoff at. Otherwise you might be missing out on a new, positive, and empowering cannabis experience.

