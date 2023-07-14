Baltimore, MD goes by Charm City, but we’d argue the whole state is pretty charming—after a weekend of hitting some of the state’s biggest shops. It’s clear Marylanders love their weed, and keep their standards pretty high.

The state raked in over $10 million in sales between recreational and medical sales across almost 100 dispensaries statewide in their inaugural adult-use weekend, with buds grown from 18 licensed cultivators. Maryland is surrounded by states that have yet to catch up with weed legislation, and there were plenty of out-of-towners lined up with locals.

Maryland has its own Cookies store and plenty of MSO options, from TerrAscend and Verano brands, as well as some homegrown heroes like SunMed Growers and Curio Wellness. However, you can’t smell or see the bud before you buy it, so check those dates!

Thankfully, there were none of last year’s mids to be seen here—the flower we picked up was pungent and pretty recently harvested. Maryland loves its Gelato and Cake crosses, but also keeps a mix of classic strains, like Golden Goat from Nature’s Harvest. We picked a variety of effects and terpenes, from the creaminess of Blissful Wizard to the earthy funk of Snoop Dogg OG, to give you our first impressions of Maryland cannabis.

Keep in mind: Operators told Leafly they’d prepared for an eightfold increase in demand after July 1, but supply might get low before the next round of licenses opens. Pro-tip: Order ahead on Leafly to lock in your order for pickup later.

Here are three epic 85-plus point Maryland flowers for summer 2023.