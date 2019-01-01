 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Storage
  4. Flower storage
  5. MasonBrite™ Airtight LED Magnification Mason Stash Jar Lid

MasonBrite™ Airtight LED Magnification Mason Stash Jar Lid

by All Things Verde, Inc.

Write a review
All Things Verde, Inc. Storage Flower Storage MasonBrite™ Airtight LED Magnification Mason Stash Jar Lid
All Things Verde, Inc. Storage Flower Storage MasonBrite™ Airtight LED Magnification Mason Stash Jar Lid
All Things Verde, Inc. Storage Flower Storage MasonBrite™ Airtight LED Magnification Mason Stash Jar Lid
All Things Verde, Inc. Storage Flower Storage MasonBrite™ Airtight LED Magnification Mason Stash Jar Lid

$29.99MSRP

About this product

It was specifically designed for a unique storing & viewing experience. It also makes the perfect display tool for shops, trade shows, & more! We wanted to give our customers options. That’s why we created the lid around the most common jar available around the world that is widely used by flower connoisseurs new and old. We wanted to ensure that all our customers could make their MasonBrite™ experience unique. With mason jars available in hundreds of different styles at major retailers, MasonBrite™ does just that. Features: Bright LED & Clear View: 3 Powerful LEDs Crystal Clear Magnification: 3X & 5X Fits on standard 86 mm Wide Mouth Mason Jars Air Tight Sealing Lid Keeps Contents Fresh Specifications: Colors: Black Weight: 6.34 oz Size: 3.54" x 3.54" x 2.59" Lens size: 2.4" Magnification: 3X & 5X Input: Micro USB Light: White LED X 3 Charging time: About 2 hours Working time: About 3 hours Power: 80 mAh UL Tested Rechargeable Polymer Lithium-Ion Battery Kit includes: 1 X MasonBrite™ Airtight LED Magnification Jar Lid 1 X Cleaning Cloth 1 X Zippered Pouch 1 X Charging Cable 1 X Mason Jar (size may vary due to availability) Now Available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/MasonBrite-Airtight-Magnifying-Mason-Black/dp/B07MLRL4X7

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

All Things Verde, Inc. Logo
All Things Verde, Inc. is based in Lynchburg, Virginia. It was founded by two entrepreneurs with nearly a decade of experience in manufacturing, supply chain management, & product development. Our mission is to bring the Industry of Green unique products that connoisseurs everywhere can enjoy and grow to love.