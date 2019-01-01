About this product

It was specifically designed for a unique storing & viewing experience. It also makes the perfect display tool for shops, trade shows, & more! We wanted to give our customers options. That’s why we created the lid around the most common jar available around the world that is widely used by flower connoisseurs new and old. We wanted to ensure that all our customers could make their MasonBrite™ experience unique. With mason jars available in hundreds of different styles at major retailers, MasonBrite™ does just that. Features: Bright LED & Clear View: 3 Powerful LEDs Crystal Clear Magnification: 3X & 5X Fits on standard 86 mm Wide Mouth Mason Jars Air Tight Sealing Lid Keeps Contents Fresh Specifications: Colors: Black Weight: 6.34 oz Size: 3.54" x 3.54" x 2.59" Lens size: 2.4" Magnification: 3X & 5X Input: Micro USB Light: White LED X 3 Charging time: About 2 hours Working time: About 3 hours Power: 80 mAh UL Tested Rechargeable Polymer Lithium-Ion Battery Kit includes: 1 X MasonBrite™ Airtight LED Magnification Jar Lid 1 X Cleaning Cloth 1 X Zippered Pouch 1 X Charging Cable 1 X Mason Jar (size may vary due to availability) Now Available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/MasonBrite-Airtight-Magnifying-Mason-Black/dp/B07MLRL4X7