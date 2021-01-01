About this product

OG Kush We offer a number of CBD rich hemp flower strains, but OG Kush remains a favorite among avid users. With a high potency level, OG Kush can offer overall balance all day long. This strain can be enjoyed by CBD enthusiasts or those who are just starting. It is a classic blend that can be smoked at any time of day. What is OG Kush? This strain is well known in the CBD world. It has a high potency level of CBD and complies with the industry standards of having 0.3% or less THC. This can be grown indoors, which allows farmers better control over the overall outcome of the strain. Flavor Profile OG Kush is an Indica dominant strain that contains notes of cinnamon, diesel, and sweetgrass. The buds are dense and are a purple hue of sweetness. This strain is great for those looking to try something different, as it boasts an amazing terpene profile that is loved by all. Lab Testing We take great pride in our strains and want to offer our customers only the best. All of our products goes through 3rd party testing to screen for microbes, pesticides, and chemicals. We also run an analysis for purity and active cannabinoids. Each strain will contain its certificate of analysis. Buying From Bay Smokes Here at Bay Smokes, we provide our customers with the highest quality CBD products that the industry has to offer. We couple this with outstanding customer support to ensure you are completely happy with our products. When shopping our website be sure to let us know if you have any questions. We want to make your shopping experience with us streamlined and pleasant. After all, we make it our goal to form long-lasting relationships with our customers. *Bay Smokes is not used to treat, cure, or mitigate any disease, illness, ailment, and/or condition. We make no representations as to intended use or suitability for use.