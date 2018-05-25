Xanadab
on May 25th, 2018
Instructions say to inhale for eight seconds. Too long. I coughed a bunch. I hate this so much. It tastes like a stable and the high is bringing up crappy repressed bullshit. F this vape to heck. Paranoia level: 7/10.
Balanced and smooth, the OG Kush is a naturally flavored Indica strain specifically formulated to leave you feeling calm and relaxed. Delta 9's innovative design maximizes airflow during each hit ensure a consistent dosage and unparalleled potency. This cartridge is 510 threaded joint and is compatible with most vape mods. Simply, screw onto your Delta Vape 2.0 and you are ready for your next adventure.
on February 15th, 2018
I love the OG Kush cartridge, super clean taste, potent and you can taste the flower terpenes!
on February 15th, 2018
A true OG will love this cartridge... bold look, smooth flavor, immediate effect.
OG Kush was first cultivated in Florida, in the early ‘90s when a strain from Northern California was crossed with a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice.
The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.