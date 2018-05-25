 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  DELTA MAX 2.0 | OG KUSH

DELTA MAX 2.0 | OG KUSH

by Delta 9 Labs

Balanced and smooth, the OG Kush is a naturally flavored Indica strain specifically formulated to leave you feeling calm and relaxed. Delta 9's innovative design maximizes airflow during each hit ensure a consistent dosage and unparalleled potency. This cartridge is 510 threaded joint and is compatible with most vape mods. Simply, screw onto your Delta Vape 2.0 and you are ready for your next adventure.

6 customer reviews

4.36

Xanadab

Instructions say to inhale for eight seconds. Too long. I coughed a bunch. I hate this so much. It tastes like a stable and the high is bringing up crappy repressed bullshit. F this vape to heck. Paranoia level: 7/10.

jorod490

I love the OG Kush cartridge, super clean taste, potent and you can taste the flower terpenes!

gdweinstein

A true OG will love this cartridge... bold look, smooth flavor, immediate effect.

OG Kush Cartridge by Delta 9 - Leafly Reviews

June 12, 2018

02:15

OG Kush

OG Kush
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

OG Kush was first cultivated in Florida, in the early ‘90s when a strain from Northern California was crossed with a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. 

The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.

Delta 9 Labs was created with the singular vision of empowering culture with full spectrum, pure plant alternatives farm fresh to your local dispensary. Our devotion to finding all natural cannabis solutions keeps us continually innovating in ways that improve the health and wellness of our customers. The Delta 9 family of products includes cartridges, capsules, edibles and our coveted Delta Max 2.0 collection. All of our products are tested in-house and by independent 3rd party labs as part of our continued commitment to purity and safety.