About this product

Balanced and smooth, the OG Kush is a naturally flavored Indica strain specifically formulated to leave you feeling calm and relaxed. Delta 9's innovative design maximizes airflow during each hit ensure a consistent dosage and unparalleled potency.



This cartridge is 510 threaded joint and is compatible with most vape mods. Simply, screw onto your Delta Vape 2.0 and you are ready for your next adventure.