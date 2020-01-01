 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
SYNC Herbal Blend Tin

by DroppingSeeds Herbal Blends for Organic Spliffs

$10.00MSRP

About this product

SYNC supports a states of empathy and lucidity. Increase the synchronicities in your life by enhancing your psychic awareness. This herbal blend was conceived in grateful collaboration with the www.thesyncmovie.com. RECOMMENDED USAGE: -Sipping as a Therapeutic Tea -Taking a restorative Face, Foot or Body Bath -Dry Herb Vaporize with Temperatures at 284°F to 322°F -Smoke in a Ceremonial Pipe or Herbal Roll INTENDED USES: -Activate higher self -Smoking cessation aid -Nature walk companion -soothes upset stomach TRADITIONAL & CLINICAL BENEFITS: Mugwort -artemisia vulgaris-* Herb for intuition and dreams, clinically shown to affect the pineal gland. Damiana -aaturnera diffusa- Promotes psychic dreams and lucid dreams Spearmint -mentha spicata- Increases spiritual energy and clears your head, liberating you for psychic experience. Rose -rosa spp- Enhances psychic powers and offers psychic protection by raising the energy field frequency. Mullein -verbascum thapsus- Mildly euphoric properties, used as a Tobacco alternative by Native Americans.

About this brand

DroppingSeeds™ Multi-use Herbal Blends give you control of your state of being. Our herbal formulas are crafted for organic spliffs, use in tisane (herbal tea), bath, cooking, baking & aromatherapy vaping. We source our ingredients with priority on fair trade, kosher, wildcrafted and USDA Certified Organic farms. Our mission is to connect you to nature by offering non-addictive alternative formulas for smoking cessation, anti-anxiety, meditation and respiratory support. All our blends contain no tobacco, cannabis, K2, Spice, pesticides or preservatives. Just choose your desired states from our diverse collection of organic blends & enjoy!