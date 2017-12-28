Loading…
DroppingSeeds Herbal Blends for Organic Spliffs

SYNC Herbal Blend Tin

SYNC supports a states of empathy and lucidity. Increase the synchronicities in your life by enhancing your psychic awareness. This herbal blend was conceived in grateful collaboration with the www.thesyncmovie.com.

RECOMMENDED USAGE:
-Sipping as a Therapeutic Tea
-Taking a restorative Face, Foot or Body Bath
-Dry Herb Vaporize with Temperatures at 284°F to 322°F
-Smoke in a Ceremonial Pipe or Herbal Roll

INTENDED USES:
-Activate higher self
-Smoking cessation aid
-Nature walk companion
-soothes upset stomach

TRADITIONAL & CLINICAL BENEFITS:
Mugwort -artemisia vulgaris-* Herb for intuition and dreams, clinically shown to affect the pineal gland.

Damiana -aaturnera diffusa- Promotes psychic dreams and lucid dreams

Spearmint -mentha spicata- Increases spiritual energy and clears your head, liberating you for psychic experience.

Rose -rosa spp- Enhances psychic powers and offers psychic protection by raising the energy field frequency.

Mullein -verbascum thapsus- Mildly euphoric properties, used as a Tobacco alternative by Native Americans.

Blue Dream effects

Reported by real people like you
9,648 people told us about effects:
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
37% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
