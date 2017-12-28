DroppingSeeds Herbal Blends for Organic Spliffs
SYNC Herbal Blend Tin
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
SYNC supports a states of empathy and lucidity. Increase the synchronicities in your life by enhancing your psychic awareness. This herbal blend was conceived in grateful collaboration with the www.thesyncmovie.com.
RECOMMENDED USAGE:
-Sipping as a Therapeutic Tea
-Taking a restorative Face, Foot or Body Bath
-Dry Herb Vaporize with Temperatures at 284°F to 322°F
-Smoke in a Ceremonial Pipe or Herbal Roll
INTENDED USES:
-Activate higher self
-Smoking cessation aid
-Nature walk companion
-soothes upset stomach
TRADITIONAL & CLINICAL BENEFITS:
Mugwort -artemisia vulgaris-* Herb for intuition and dreams, clinically shown to affect the pineal gland.
Damiana -aaturnera diffusa- Promotes psychic dreams and lucid dreams
Spearmint -mentha spicata- Increases spiritual energy and clears your head, liberating you for psychic experience.
Rose -rosa spp- Enhances psychic powers and offers psychic protection by raising the energy field frequency.
Mullein -verbascum thapsus- Mildly euphoric properties, used as a Tobacco alternative by Native Americans.
