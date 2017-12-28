About this product

SYNC supports a states of empathy and lucidity. Increase the synchronicities in your life by enhancing your psychic awareness. This herbal blend was conceived in grateful collaboration with the www.thesyncmovie.com.



RECOMMENDED USAGE:

-Sipping as a Therapeutic Tea

-Taking a restorative Face, Foot or Body Bath

-Dry Herb Vaporize with Temperatures at 284°F to 322°F

-Smoke in a Ceremonial Pipe or Herbal Roll



INTENDED USES:

-Activate higher self

-Smoking cessation aid

-Nature walk companion

-soothes upset stomach



TRADITIONAL & CLINICAL BENEFITS:

Mugwort -artemisia vulgaris-* Herb for intuition and dreams, clinically shown to affect the pineal gland.



Damiana -aaturnera diffusa- Promotes psychic dreams and lucid dreams



Spearmint -mentha spicata- Increases spiritual energy and clears your head, liberating you for psychic experience.



Rose -rosa spp- Enhances psychic powers and offers psychic protection by raising the energy field frequency.



Mullein -verbascum thapsus- Mildly euphoric properties, used as a Tobacco alternative by Native Americans.