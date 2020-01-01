About this product

Strains like this may be well-known, but their origins can remain a mystery. Whether you’re team “Ocean Grown” Kush or “Original” Kush, you’re sure to love this variation on the popular hybrid. Well-balanced for any time of day or night! The Fairwinds Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI) delivers the effects of cannabis without any vaporization or combustion of oil. Eliminating heat from the process preserves the strain's natural terpene and cannabinoid profile, so you receive the purest experience possible! Fairwinds uses premium, pharmaceutical-grade, and FDA-registered components to ensure our MDIs are of the finest quality and your experience is second to none.