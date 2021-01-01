 Loading…

Hybrid

Blue Dream Delta-8 THC Cartridge 1g

by Hii Stick

Hii Stick Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Cartridges and Vapes Blue Dream Delta-8 THC Cartridge 1g

About this product

Blue Dream Delta-8 THC Cartridge 1g by Hii Stick

About this brand

About this strain

Blue Dream

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. Blue Dream produces a balancing high accompanied by full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the calming and euphoric effects that Blue Dream provides. Consumers also love the flavor - which smells and tastes just like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients say Blue Dream delivers swift relief from symptoms associated with pain, depression, and nausea. Growers say this strain is best suited to the Sea of Green Method and has an average flowering time of 67 days. Fun Fact: Blue Dream originated in California and has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains.

