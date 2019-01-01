 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by KAYA Infusions

About this product

KAYA Mys•Stix are terpene-enhanced, cannabis distillate cartridges available in Sativa, Hybrid and Indica varieties—color-coded for your convenience. The distillate is made from premium, in-house, mountain-grown cannabis which then undergoes a solvent-free distillation process. The sleek and efficient cartridge is durable and tamper-proof while offering a smooth, effortless draw thanks to the CCell Core technology. When to use: Mys•Stix are an easy, convenient and affordable introduction to vaping.

About this strain

Gelato

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Gelato (also referred to as "Larry Bird") is a tantalizing hybrid cannabis strain from Cookie Fam and Sherbinski, following in the footsteps of its parents Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint GSC. This Bay Area, California native gets its name from the fruity, dessert-like aroma, a common genetic thread among the Cookie family. Her buds tend to bloom in dark purple hues illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a shining white coat of crystal resin. Novice consumers may want to approach this THC powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high tolerance will delight in Gelato’s heavy-handed euphoria. Physical relaxation comes on strong, but many find themselves still mentally agile enough to stay productive and creative when enjoying Gelato during the day.

About this brand

KAYA’s mission is to help you enhance your well-being and quality of life through pure and safe cannabis oil. Our company strives to create products that are healthy, medicinal, effective, and clean, meeting the highest levels of integrity and quality. Every batch is tested by an independent lab to ensure KAYA products meet our stringent standards. KAYA prides itself on only using high-quality, in-house, mountain-grown cannabis to create a full-spectrum distillate, preserving many medicinal cannabinoids and terpenes. The interactive synergy between these compounds creates a powerful medicine for treating a number of ailments. This distillate is made through an ethanol extraction and single solvent winterization process. Through our extensive purging process, we ensure the safety and efficacy of our oil extraction resulting in the lowest ppm, highest potency medicines — at KAYA we value quality, purity & cleanliness above all else.