  CBD Vape Cartridge: Blue Dream

CBD Vape Cartridge: Blue Dream

by Leafwize Naturals

5.04
$49.00MSRP

CBD Oil Vape Cartridge - CO2 Distillate with Terpenes ~ Blue Dream ~ 500mg CBD ~ 1ml Glass Cartridge ** Full Spectrum Hemp-derived Cannabinoid Rich Oil includes CBD, CBN, CBG and trace others including THC. (Made from Hemp containing less than < 0.3% THC by volume.) ** Contains the Terpenes: Myrcene, Pinene, beta Caryophyllene, Limonene, Linalool and more. ** Smooth with subdued notes of Pepper, & Pine Trees

4 customer reviews

stickybeak

I've tried all the Leafwize carts and love them all but this one is my favorite. I'm not sure why, the flavor is not overpowering, it just makes me feel good and does a great job of alleviating my pains. I sometimes use it as an anxiety inhaler when I feel an attack coming on. Way better than medications that turn me into a zombie. Will purchase again for sure.

DogLuvr72

I'm loving this vape cart! The Blue Dream is smooth and kinda peppery and the CBD is fast acting for my sore muscles. I'm stoked to be able to hit this before work without feeling loopy, just relaxed, calm and happy.

About this strain

Blue Dream

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria. 

With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain

About this brand

Leafwize Naturals Logo
CBD + Terpenes + 97% C8 MCT Coconut Oil for all natural products that are healthy and good tasting. Use our tinctures orally or topically. Vape cartridges are flavored with real plant extracts, nothing artificial.