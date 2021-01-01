 Loading…

Hybrid

Delta-8 (D8) Vape Cartridge - 840mg

by Leafwize Naturals

Delta-8 (D8) Vape Cartridge - 840mg

$49.00MSRP

About this product

New and already crazy popular cannabinoid Delta-8 THC (D8) is made from hemp and feels just like THC only a little lighter and without the anxiety/paranoia feelings. No wonder people are loving this new concentrate, especially if you live in a state that does not yet allow legal cannabis, this is for you!

About this brand

Leafwize Naturals Logo
CBD + Terpenes + 97% C8 MCT Coconut Oil for all natural products that are healthy and good tasting. Use our tinctures orally or topically. Vape cartridges are flavored with real plant extracts, nothing artificial.

About this strain

Blue Dream

Blue Dream
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. Blue Dream produces a balancing high accompanied by full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the calming and euphoric effects that Blue Dream provides. Consumers also love the flavor - which smells and tastes just like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients say Blue Dream delivers swift relief from symptoms associated with pain, depression, and nausea. Growers say this strain is best suited to the Sea of Green Method and has an average flowering time of 67 days. Fun Fact: Blue Dream originated in California and has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains.

