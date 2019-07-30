 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Livli Daily Multivitamin for Cannabis, CBD and THC Users

by LIVLI

$29.99MSRP

About this product

Livli Multivitamins are specifically developed with cannabis users' needs in mind, whether you consume cannabis daily or once a month. Livli is different from other products because it contains not only essential vitamins, but also natural herbs that address specific nutrient requirements of cannabis users. Science-backed benefits of Livli supplements include: - BOOST YOUR BRAIN, FOCUS and BODY ENERGY with a perfect blend of essential vitamins, anitoxidants, herbals and botanicals. This brain supplement enhances cognitive function through key nutrient supplementation. Natural brain boosting nutrients to keep you energized, functioning at optimal cognitive ability! - IMPROVE FOCUS, GET SHARPNESS, BALANCE and NUTRITIONAL FUEL by taking Livli supplement every day. Contains rare and expensive herbs such as: Panax Ginseng, Milk thistle, Gingko Biloba, Holy Basil, Rhodiola Rosea, Ashwagandha - GREAT for SMOKERS and NON-SMOKERS - ENHANCE LUNG and LIVER SUPPORT - It’s well known that Milk Thistle combined with antioxidents gives your liver the greatest benefits. Protect your lung with Vitamin E, Selenium and Zinc. Lung cleanse for smokers. Don’t miss out this amazing natural remedy for smokers. - LOADED with over 7 Different Organic HERBS + 6 Different B Vitamins + 5 Different AntiOxidants. A super blend of highly effective ingredients that is ONLY available in this Liver and Lung Supplement. Get yours today to help improve memory, focus, mental clarity and alertness - YOU GET the BEST NATURAL INGREDIENTS that is BACKED BY SCIENCE - This amazing herbal supplement is made from all-natural vitamins, minerals & herbal extracts, without the use of harmful additives. NON-GMO, and free of hormones, gluten and gluten-free. All products are manufactured in the USA in an FDA-registered, GMP certified laboratory.

5 customer reviews

5.05

Vlady25

This is what I’ve been needing. I always get nervous that I won’t be sharp the next day … especially when I have to go into work. This is a game changer! Feeling great 24/7.

tonygery

Good morning, I have been using the product for the past 3 weeks and one improvement that I noticed is energy increase. Basically, I even were able to cut down on coffee and only take one cup a day now. It’s definitely a great product! Thank you.

ralphysmokesweed

I’ve been smoking weed for 45+ years and always struggled with sluggishness and brain fog after smoking. So awesome that a vitamin for cannabis users finally exists. Still loving my weed and now LOVING how healthy and energized I feel! xo

About this brand

Livli supplements are designed to optimize cannabis lifestyle experience and to enable cannabis consumers to feel balanced, sharp, and energized. Formulated with vitamins, minerals, and organic herbs and manufactured at a cGMP-certified, FDA-approved facility, these supplements will provide cannabis users with a daily dose of nutrients their body needs. The product contains no CBD or THC