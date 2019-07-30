Livli Multivitamins are specifically developed with cannabis users' needs in mind, whether you consume cannabis daily or once a month. Livli is different from other products because it contains not only essential vitamins, but also natural herbs that address specific nutrient requirements of cannabis users.



Science-backed benefits of Livli supplements include:



- BOOST YOUR BRAIN, FOCUS and BODY ENERGY with a perfect blend of essential vitamins, anitoxidants, herbals and botanicals. This brain supplement enhances cognitive function through key nutrient supplementation. Natural brain boosting nutrients to keep you energized, functioning at optimal cognitive ability!



- IMPROVE FOCUS, GET SHARPNESS, BALANCE and NUTRITIONAL FUEL by taking Livli supplement every day. Contains rare and expensive herbs such as: Panax Ginseng, Milk thistle, Gingko Biloba, Holy Basil, Rhodiola Rosea, Ashwagandha - GREAT for SMOKERS and NON-SMOKERS



- ENHANCE LUNG and LIVER SUPPORT - It’s well known that Milk Thistle combined with antioxidents gives your liver the greatest benefits. Protect your lung with Vitamin E, Selenium and Zinc. Lung cleanse for smokers. Don’t miss out this amazing natural remedy for smokers.



- LOADED with over 7 Different Organic HERBS + 6 Different B Vitamins + 5 Different AntiOxidants. A super blend of highly effective ingredients that is ONLY available in this Liver and Lung Supplement. Get yours today to help improve memory, focus, mental clarity and alertness



- YOU GET the BEST NATURAL INGREDIENTS that is BACKED BY SCIENCE - This amazing herbal supplement is made from all-natural vitamins, minerals & herbal extracts, without the use of harmful additives. NON-GMO, and free of hormones, gluten and gluten-free. All products are manufactured in the USA in an FDA-registered, GMP certified laboratory.