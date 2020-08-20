 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Chicago Blue Dream Cartridge 0.5g
Hybrid

Chicago Blue Dream Cartridge 0.5g

by Nature's Grace and Wellness

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Nature's Grace and Wellness Concentrates Cartridges Chicago Blue Dream Cartridge 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Chicago Blue Dream Cartridge 0.5g by Nature's Grace and Wellness

About this brand

Nature's Grace and Wellness Logo
Family owned medical cannabis cultivator and processor located in Illinois. Nature’s Grace and Wellness is owned and operated by the O’Hern Family. The O’Herns are 5th generation farmers and run O’Hern Stock Farms in Western Illinois. The Spoon River Valley area is their home and they are passionate about improving the livelihood, health, and wellness of not only their families but their fellow friends and neighbors. Parents, Kelley and Larry O’Hern have four sons who all have strong backgrounds in agriculture and are deeply rooted in the growth and achievements of the family business. Throughout their family history, they have been heavily involved in agriculture through the production of grain and livestock. The family has been recognized both locally and nationally for their commitment to sustainable, safe and responsible agriculture. Their inspiration for this project began with the desire to help their family members, whom suffer from medical conditions of which access to medical cannabis could benefit. This personal connection to the benefits of the medical cannabis movement, the desire to help others, and their passion for agriculture compelled them to seek a role in Illinois’ Compassionate Use of Medical Cannabis Pilot Program (“Pilot Program”). In the end, they are agriculture people. The sustainable, responsible and safe cultivation of medical cannabis is a natural extension of their family operations and the goals they have set out for the future of their community.

About this strain

Blue Dream

Blue Dream
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. This strain produces a balanced high accompanied by cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. Blue dream is 18% THC, making this strain a fan favorite of both novice and veteran cannabis consumers. In terms of flavor, Blue Dream is reported to smell and taste like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients choose Blue Dream for swift relief of symptoms associated with chronic pain, depression, and nausea. According to home grow enthusiasts, this strain has an average flowering time of 67 days and is best suited to grow using the Sea of Green method. Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains and has quickly become one of the most-searched-for strains in the Leafly database. Strains similar to Blue Dream include Blue Dream CBD, Double Dream, and Blue Magoo.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Thu Aug 20 2020
F........g
The Chicago blue dream vape and bud have been a life changer with my joint inflammation and overall stiffness. I'm a nightly smoker (usually just a few vape hits before bed) to help reduce my pain after the work day (I have a connective tissue disorder) and I've found that the long term effects of pain relief last well into the following day too. I don't have to death grip my handrail to get down the stairs anymore in the morning! The only con I get from it is the following day I do experience some brain fog a bit, but it's worth it!