About this product

Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid, high in THC and popular amongst those that medicate for major stress, depression and pain. She’s relatively easy to grow and can flower within 7 to 9 weeks. She grows dense buds, which gently ease you into a calm euphoria tasting of sweet blueberries. When we see a name like Blue Dream, we like to picture lying on the beach as the sunny blue sky engulfs us in her tranquil beauty and the ocean waves vibrate the sand beneath us, so it's safe to say this strain has a lot to live up to. And we’re happy to report she resoundingly does! Blue Dream delivers swift relief without the heavy sedative effects. She has a sticky, sweet berry flavor thanks to her Blueberry indica side, but she really shows off her sativa Haze #1 parentage side in flowering. In flowering she can easily double in size and reach a height of over 2 meters. The two strains come together and balance her nicely, producing a high that is both relaxing and uplifting without making you feel tired or anxious.

About this strain

Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria. 

With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain

About this brand

Nirvana's history can be traced way back to the end of the 1980s. At the time, Nirvana's founder Mau was working at Positronics, the legendary grow shop in Amsterdam. It was here that he attained the knowledge and inspiration to start his own cannabis seed business. In 1995 Nirvana was officially founded by Mau. From its origins as a cannabis seed specialist, Nirvana has grown into an innovative business concept. Its unique and original range of carefully crafted marijuana products serves to expand the usage of this extraordinary plant further than ever before. While continually improving and extending its range of first-rate cannabis seeds. With 25 years of expertise in breeding the finest marijuana seeds, you can expect one of the finest quality of seeds for the best prices around the globe.