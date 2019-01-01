Blue Dream feminized seeds x5
by Nirvana® ShopWrite a review
$35.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid, high in THC and popular amongst those that medicate for major stress, depression and pain. She’s relatively easy to grow and can flower within 7 to 9 weeks. She grows dense buds, which gently ease you into a calm euphoria tasting of sweet blueberries. When we see a name like Blue Dream, we like to picture lying on the beach as the sunny blue sky engulfs us in her tranquil beauty and the ocean waves vibrate the sand beneath us, so it's safe to say this strain has a lot to live up to. And we’re happy to report she resoundingly does! Blue Dream delivers swift relief without the heavy sedative effects. She has a sticky, sweet berry flavor thanks to her Blueberry indica side, but she really shows off her sativa Haze #1 parentage side in flowering. In flowering she can easily double in size and reach a height of over 2 meters. The two strains come together and balance her nicely, producing a high that is both relaxing and uplifting without making you feel tired or anxious.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Blue Dream
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria.
With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain.