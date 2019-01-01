 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Auto Quarter Pounder Seeds

by Seed King

About this product

These Auto Quarter Pounder Seeds are the result of a 2 year breeding program with exceptional Brazilian genetics, creating this very powerful strain that was bred for very generous yields. Auto Quarter Pounder is ready around 80 to 85 days after germination which is a little longer than other Autos, but the additional grow time is needed for this strain to ensure maximum potency and yield size. The plants grow larger than most and will easily reach up to 2 meters tall in the right conditions. Auto Quarter Pounder will amaze even the seasoned grower, with its predominately Indica genetics and appearance, the heavy handed effect also has a sweet and sour, citrus-like aroma and taste. Auto Quarter Pounder Strain Genetic Information Seedbank Canuk Seeds Sex Feminized Variety Mostly Sativa Flowering Type Autoflowering Flowering Time 85 days from seed Where to Grow Indoor, Greenhouse, Outdoor Taste / Flavor Citrus, Sour, Sweet Plant Height up to 2m tall CBD Content High THC Content 25% Yield 6 oz. per plant with co2 under 1000 hps, or outdoors in the south Medical users will find the effects of Auto Quarter Pounder Strain to be a perfect relief of pain, nausea, and appetite loss. These Auto Quarter Pounder seeds produce very large solid plants with great yields.

About this strain

9 Pound Hammer is an indica created by JinxProof Genetics that crosses GooberryHells OG, and Jack the Ripper. These dense buds are coated in resin, offering sweet grape and lime flavors. 9 Pound Hammer hosts a terpene profile abundant in myrcene, pinene, and caryophyllene with THC levels ranging between 17-21%. Effects can be heavy and long-lasting, making this strain useful for pain and stress relief. Best grown indoors, 9 Pound Hammer flowers between 50-60 days and will deliver high yields.

About this brand

Seed King sells world class Cannabis Seeds Online, unique cannabis strains with extremely high medicinal value. Organically grown Marijuana Seeds with award winning cannabis lineage. Seed King currently carries some of the world's most popular cannabis strains and trending cannabis seeds, including Feminized Gorilla Glue #4 seeds (GG#4), Feminized Jack Herer seeds, Pineapple Express and Automatic (Autoflowering Seeds) Super Lemon Haze, just seeds to name a few. Our Cannabis Connoisseur Seed Bank only carries the highest quality marijuana seeds with above average potency and 90% + germination rates. Seed King Cannabis Seed Bank also provides safe, quick and discreet worldwide shipping, with free shipping on all orders over $75. Check out our many rare cannabis seeds, a mix of exclusive and rare marijuana strains, along side some of the most popular cannabis seeds on the planet.