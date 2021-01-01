About this product

Current Hybrid Delta-8 THC Cartridge Batch is Based on the hyper-famous Blue Dream Strain. About the Blue Dream Strain : Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Flavor: Sweet Berries Common effects: Balanced high, along with effects such as cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation Common Uses: thought to treat symptoms of depression, chronic pain, and nausea. Get the best of both worlds with the full body melt of an indica and the cerebral burst of a sativa, USP grade terpenes and lab tested Delta 8 distillate. 510 Thread Battery Compatible Farm Bill Compliant 1000mg Delta-8 THC <.3% Delta-9 THC USP Grade Terpenes USA Grown Hemp Third Party Tested Analytical Documentation (Tests) Non-GMO Warning This product is intended for adults 21 and over. Delta-8 THC may cause intoxication. Operating a motor vehicle or heavy machinery after using this product is not advised. This product may cause you to fail a THC drug test. You assume full responsibility for all parts related to your purchase and consumption. Advisory Delta 8 is legal under the 2018 Farm Bill. It contains <.3% Delta-9 THC. However, please observe your local laws when consuming Delta 8 products, as it is either illegal or not explicitly legal at the state level in some areas. We retain the right to not ship to any states or territories where local laws conflict with the 2018 Farm Bill. This product cannot ship to Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, Rhode Island, and Utah. Disclaimer These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease. Do not take if pregnant or nursing. Always check with a physician before consuming hemp products. Keep out of reach from children. Prohibited States and Territories Snap Delta-8 Products are meant to be marketed and sold only where legally allowed and will not ship to the following states and territories: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Kentucky, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, Rhode Island, Utah, North Dakota, Alabama Oregon, New York, North Dakota, and Vermont.