  5. The Clear - 2:1 Cartridge - OG - 500mg
About this product

The Clear OG delivers high-octane gasoline for all our OG strain-lovers. The flavor provides a sweet, sour, and salty punch to the palette, with the peppery aftertaste that you expect. Nighttime - Tune into your body, mind, and surroundings with these restorative strains and flavors. Each Night-Time variety offers a deep, indica-like, sedating effect, perfect for a night at home relaxing, after work stress relief, or managing aches and pains. The Clear™ offers a more functional effect with a more compassionate price point with our 2:1 THC/CBD cartridges. This product utilizes CBD isolate to tap into the entourage effect, and lower the potency for users who want a well-rounded and clear-headed experience. Using CCELL hardware, there has never been a better vape experience on the dispensary shelf than the Clear™ 2:1.

About this strain

OG Kush

OG Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

OG Kush was first cultivated in Florida, in the early ‘90s when a strain from Northern California was crossed with a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. 

The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.

About this brand

The Clear™ was the first a 100% solvent-free cannabis distillate, and is unmatched in its potency, purity, and flavor. The Clear™ Concentrate is a translucent oil, testing around 90% THC. It is fully activated by our specially-developed process to make it consistently potent and clean. Available in the original terpene-free Lobster Butter™, or with introduced all-natural flavors and terpenes to make our signature flavors, The Clear™ sets the standard for consistent quality in medicinal and recreational cannabis. The Clear™ has something for every user, with options ranging from 90% THC to 65% THC with additional CBD.