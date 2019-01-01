 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  TREE BASE KLEAR Gelato Vape Cartridge 1000mg

Gelato is a unique hybrid strain originating from the well-known and celebrated Cookies lineage. As a result, Gelato offers a distinct and remarkably sweet flavor ubiquitous to its Cookies origin. Definitely one of our more unique offerings. Gelato will leave you feeling comfortable, relaxed, and yearning for another toke.

Gelato (also referred to as "Larry Bird") is a tantalizing hybrid cannabis strain from Cookie Fam and Sherbinski, following in the footsteps of its parents Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint GSC. This Bay Area, California native gets its name from the fruity, dessert-like aroma, a common genetic thread among the Cookie family. Her buds tend to bloom in dark purple hues illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a shining white coat of crystal resin. Novice consumers may want to approach this THC powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high tolerance will delight in Gelato’s heavy-handed euphoria. Physical relaxation comes on strong, but many find themselves still mentally agile enough to stay productive and creative when enjoying Gelato during the day.

Discover concentrates rooted in wellness with Tree Base Klear's line of clear, potent, and terpy cannabis extractions. Tree Base Klear is a pioneer in concentrates --one of the first to bring clear, distillate concentrates to the market. Tree Base Klear’s line of vape cartridges, crystalline, and clear syringes delivers a clean high every time. Tree Base Klear supplies extracts upon which the cannabis community can rely, and their methods render consistent extracts that express the essence of the original strain in every puff.