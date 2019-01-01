About this product
OG Kush feminized seeds grows into a plant with 75% indica and 25% sativa properties. OG Kush has been derived from: ChemDawg x Pakistani x Lemon Thai. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a medium mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 90 to 160 cm and yields up to 475 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 160 to 200 cm and will yield 500 to 550 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: earthy, herbal, lemon, spicy, woody, kush and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, hungry, talkative, uplifting. Now in stock and available from 42.43 USD (5 seeds). Buy the OG Kush feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/og-kush-feminized-seeds
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
OG Kush was first cultivated in Florida, in the early ‘90s when a strain from Northern California was crossed with a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice.
The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.