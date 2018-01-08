Weedseedsexpress
OG Kush feminized seeds grows into a plant with 75% indica and 25% sativa properties. OG Kush has been derived from: ChemDawg x Pakistani x Lemon Thai. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a medium mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 90 to 160 cm and yields up to 475 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 160 to 200 cm and will yield 500 to 550 gram per m2.
The weed has the following flavors: earthy, herbal, lemon, spicy, woody, kush and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, hungry, talkative, uplifting.
OG Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
3,694 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
30% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
