OG Kush feminized seeds grows into a plant with 75% indica and 25% sativa properties. OG Kush has been derived from: ChemDawg x Pakistani x Lemon Thai. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a medium mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 90 to 160 cm and yields up to 475 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 160 to 200 cm and will yield 500 to 550 gram per m2.



The weed has the following flavors: earthy, herbal, lemon, spicy, woody, kush and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, hungry, talkative, uplifting.



Now in stock and available from 42.70 USD for 29.94 USD (5 seeds).