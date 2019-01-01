About this product
We use our proprietary organic red wine based ethanol rather than using CO2 or other volatile gases, to create our signature full spectrum Wholest oil from fresh cannabis flowers. Both our cannabinoid and terpene extractions are strain specific rather than a blended mix, which allows for truly authentic and reliable experiences with each of our products. Our jars contains 1000mg of 100% cannabis oil with an average potency of 85+% total cannabinoids. Our wholest can be vaporized, eaten, or even applied topically in a lotion. Blue Dream is an infamous sativa dominant hybrid strain that was born and bred in California by crossing Blueberry and Haze. It is consistently among the highest rated cannabis strains by cultivators and consumers alike. This strain provides euphoric, relaxing, and uplifting effects for consumers. Tasting notes include sweet blueberry first impressions with a floral spice Christmasy profile as a base. Blue Dream is a great choice for patients suffering from: stress, depression, pain, headaches, and fatigue. Contains the full spectrum of cannabinoids High quality glass jars Non-reactive spill-proof lid Versatile use case Strain Specific Experience Cannabis Terpenes 1000MG 85+% total cannabinoids
Blue Dream
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria.
With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain.