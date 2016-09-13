ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Balmoral is a variety of UK Cheese grown by Canadian LP Tweed, Inc. It carries the classic skunky blue cheese aroma that has given the Cheese strains their global reputation. The relaxing yet balanced effects of Balmoral help keep nausea and pain at bay while keeping stress and anxiety to minimum.

Happy 75%
Relaxed 62%
Focused 54%
Uplifted 50%
Creative 41%
Stress 33%
Depression 29%
Pain 20%
Fatigue 12%
Headaches 12%
Dry mouth 45%
Dry eyes 12%
Anxious 8%
Dizzy 4%
Headache 4%

Skunk No. 1
Skunk No. 1
parent
Balmoral
Balmoral

