Balmoral is a variety of UK Cheese grown by Canadian LP Tweed, Inc. It carries the classic skunky blue cheese aroma that has given the Cheese strains their global reputation. The relaxing yet balanced effects of Balmoral help keep nausea and pain at bay while keeping stress and anxiety to minimum.
